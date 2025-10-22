Man charged in fatal September collison

The Prince Albert Police Service has charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a fatal collision that took place at the intersection of Marquis Road and 2nd Avenue West last month.

According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Sept 17 for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a white SUV. Three people were taken to hospital with injuries after the crash. One of the passengers, 28-year-old Shawn Ratt, later died in the hospital.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit took over the file and located another vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident. A black vehicle was found nearby, and its occupant was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Following several weeks of investigation, police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man on Oct. 20. He faces multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle while impaired, operating while exceeding the legal limit, impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

The accused has been released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Nov 4.

The fatal crash prompted temporary road closures near the busy Marquis Road and 2nd Avenue West intersection as police and collision reconstruction teams investigated.

Police thanked the public for avoiding the area during the closure.