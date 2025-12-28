Man charged for drug trafficking by PAPS

A drug trafficking investigation by members of the Prince Albert Police Service Patrol Division has concluded with the arrest of one man.

On Dec. 21, police received information that an adult male was believed to be trafficking illicit substances in the city.

Through their investigation, on Dec. 23, Patrol officers were able to locate the man at a business in the 600 block of Marquis Road. The 30-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants and upon a further search of his person incident to arrest, police located 152 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 43 grams of suspected cocaine, a cell phone and $1,780 Canadian Currency. Police also seized a vehicle in relation to this incident.

As a result of this investigation, the 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000, and breaching a release order.

He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 24.