Man arrested in Meadow Lake faces charges for alleged role in Prince Albert shooting

Prince Albert police have laid charges following further investigation into a Nov. 17 shooting that left a 23-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested by RCMP in Meadow Lake. He is charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, uttering threats, and careless use of a firearm. He made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Monday.

The Nov. 17 shooting in Prince Albert occurd on the 300 Block of 32nd Street West. Prince Albert police were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. following reports of a discharged firearm and injured person. Officers found the 23-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound after arriving at the scene.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance.