Man arrested following investigation into June 4 shooting

Prince Albert police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred last month in the 1900 block of 14th Street West.

Preston Bird was arrested by members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) on July 23. He faces charges of aggravated assault, breaching a court order, and multiple firearms-related offenses. Investigators located and arrested him in the 800 block of 15th Street East, with help from the Proactive Police Unit.

The charges stem from a weapons complaint reported around 6:45 p.m. on June 4. Officers responded to the 1900 block of 14th Street West and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police provided initial care until Parkland Ambulance arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect and the victim are believed to know each other. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect fled the scene on a bike.

Bird made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.