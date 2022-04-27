Man arrested by Nipawin RCMP after robbing people at knifepoint

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to rob people at knifepoint on April 23rd.

RCMP received a report around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday of a man armed with a knife trying to rob several individuals on 1st Avenue West in Nipawin.

Officers located the man who was attempting to break into a nearby business. He fled from the scene, but was arrested shortly afterwards. Nobody involved in the initial robberies was injured.

Lucas Daniels of Shoal Lake, SK was charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of ammunition contrary to order, assaulting a police officer, disguise with intent, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Daniels has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in Nipawin Provincial Court on May 4th.

Nipawin RCMP continue to investigate this incident. Investigators ask anyone that witnessed the robberies – and has not yet talked to police – to contact the Nipawin Detachment at 306-862-6270.