Man arrested and charged with assault in Ile-a-la-Crosse

A 44-year-old Ile-a-la-Crosse man is facing several charges after being arrested in relation to an assault investigation.

On May 5 at approximately 11 p.m., Ile-a-la-Crosse RCMP received a report of an armed male at a residential property along Lajeunesse Avenue. It was also reported that a female had been assaulted.

Officers attended the scene and determined an altercation occurred between an adult male and adult female outside a residence. During the altercation, a female was assaulted. The male threatened the female and others at the property before leaving.

As a result of investigation, RCMP attended a separate residence on Lajeunesse Avenue and arrested an adult male. While at the second property, officers located and seized two machetes and a prohibited firearm.

Abraham McCallum, 44, of Ile-a-la-Crosse is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, one count of uttering threats to property, one count of failure to release with order condition, one count breach of recognizance to keep the peace, one count possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count possession of a prohibited firearm when knowing possession unauthorized, one count of using a firearm in commission of an offence and two counts of weapons possession contrary to order.

McCallum appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 7 with his next appearance on May 11.