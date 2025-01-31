Man arrested after weapons call

A man is in custody after threatening another man with a knife and fleeing from police officers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prince Albert police were dispatched to the 3200 block of 4th Avenue West for a weapons complaint. Initial information stated a male threatened another male with a knife.

Police found the male victim to be physically unharmed. Through their investigation, officers learned the male victim approached the suspect at an encampment in the area of Laurier Drive and 4th Avenue West when the suspect allegedly brandished a knife.

After searching the area, officers located a male matching the suspect descriptoin in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West. The male began to flee on foot before being stopped in the 100 block of 29th Street West where he continued to resist arrest. The male was arrested shortly after.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest and failure to comply with a release order. He appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday morning.

