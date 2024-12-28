Man arrested after three armed robberies on Christmas Day

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested a man in relation to three armed robberies late Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25 at around 5:00 p.m. police were called to the area of 15th Street West and 14th Avenue West for a report of a robbery. Dispatch information stated the complainant gave a male a ride in his vehicle and then the male threatened the man at gunpoint and drove away with his vehicle.

Officers attended and learned the incident occurred earlier in the day and the suspect had fled the scene.

Later that day, at approximately 10:00 p.m. police were called to a business in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East for a silent panic alarm.

Arriving officers learned the business had been robbed at gunpoint by a male after being asked to leave the business by a staff member. Upon further investigation, officers were able to obtain video surveillance of the robbery.

Later that night, officers located the suspect vehicle parked in the area of the 2000 block of 15th Avenue East.

Officers observed the suspect exit a cab in an alley before entering the suspect vehicle and fleeing at a high rate of speed Northbound on 15th Avenue. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after colliding with a tree in the area of River Street and 15th Avenue East. The suspect then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot before being arrested a short distance away.

Upon a search of the vehicle, a firearm was located with a spent casing inside.

Officers then attended to the cab driver and learned he was suffering from a gunshot wound; he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers learned the suspect pointed a firearm at the cab driver and demanded money before the firearm was discharged

and the suspect fled the scene.

The vehicle used in the armed robberies is believed to be the same vehicle stolen earlier that day.

As a result, a 25-year-old man is facing charges relating to armed robbery, possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, resisting arrest, dangerous driving, failure to comply with court ordered conditions, and numerous other firearms charges.

He also faces charges relating to a robbery on Nov. 30 in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East. The same male was also arrested in relation to a robbery in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East in August; however, failed to attend court.