Man arrested after stabbing incident on Christmas Day

According to Prince Albert Police one man was arrested on Christmas Day in relation to a stabbing.

On Dec. 25 at around 7:00 p.m. police were called to the 1,100 block of Branion Drive for a weapons complaint. Initial information stated someone had been stabbed and the suspect was still on scene.

Further updates stated one victim was being transported to hospital by paramedics.

Upon police arrival, officers located and detained three people for a weapons investigation and a knife was located. Shortly after, officers located a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers learned a male was visiting the two male victims when it is believed he pulled out a knife and assaulted them.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the 45-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges relating to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breaching court ordered conditions.

The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.