Man arrested after being found with cocaine during traffic stop

One man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of cocaine and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to police at approximately 2:40 a.m. on April 11while conducting routine patrols in the unit block of 28th Street East, an officer observed a vehicle disobey a traffic light while driving on Central Avenue. The officer then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, officers noticed what appeared to be two cases of alcohol in the back seat of the vehicle; at that time the driver was detained for an alcohol investigation. During a further search, officers located cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

During the stop Police found 267.2 grams of crack cocaine, 316.9 grams of cocaine, $18,170 Canadian currency, two iPhones and other items consistent with drug trafficking

At that point, the 47-year-old male driver was arrested and has now been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5, 000.

The accused made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday.