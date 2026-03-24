Man alleges he was assaulted and held against his will in PA apartment, police lay charges

Prince Albert police have charged on suspect with 14 offences following complaints from another man that he was assaulted and held against his will in an apartment in the 1000 Block of Branion Drive.

On Mar. 22 at around 3:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Knox Place for a report of a suspicious person. They arrived to find a man who told police he was assaulted and held against his will, and that a firearm was involved.

Officers identified the apartment and arrested three individuals. The officers also recovered a modified firearm and ammunition during the investigation.

One man has been charged with a total of 14 offences including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and numerous firearm related charges. He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Mar. 23.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.