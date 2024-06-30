Man airlifted to Saskatoon after accident Friday

A man is in hospital after an accident on Marquis Road on Friday evening.

according to the Prince Albert Police Service on June 28 at approximately 10:59 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service, Prince Albert Fire Department, and Parkland Ambulance responded to the 100 block of Marquis Road west for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival a 38-year-old male required medical attention.

The Prince Albert Police Service, with assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continues to investigate.

The 38-year-old male was transported to the Victoria Hospital and later airlifted to Saskatoon via Stars.

Anyone with information or video recordings from the 100 block of Marquis road west are asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.