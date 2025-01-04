Man accused of threatening security guard makes first court appearance

A 29-year-old man accused of threatening to kill a Prince Albert security guard made his first appearance in provincial court Friday morning.

The man faces two charges: assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the 900 Block of Exhibition Drive on Jan. 2. Members of the Prince Albert Police Service were called to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. following reports that a security guard had been threatened.

Officers were told two men had approached the security guard’s vehicle, striking its window. They later found two suspects matching the descriptions of the men near 10th Avenue East and Eighth Street East.

Both individuals were arrested without incident. Officers discovered a knife while searching one of them.

Police say one suspect allegedly approached the security vehicle, struck the window, and later produced a knife while threatening the victim.