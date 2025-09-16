Man accused of pointing weapon at woman makes first court appearance

Daily Herald Staff

La Ronge RCMP arrested a 37-year-old man from La Ronge accused of pointing a firearm at a woman inside a residence on Chief James Robert Drive.

Officers arrested John Sanderson on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 14. He made his first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Sanderson’s arrest following an investigation into an interaction between two men and a woman on Sept. 7. Officers responded immediately but the two men had already left the residents, one on an ATV and one in an SUV.

No physical injuries were reported to police.

Sanderson faced five charges, including one count of pointing a weapon and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.