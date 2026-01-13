Male charged after flight from Police

Daily Herald

Prince Albert RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man from Southend who is accused of fleeing police and failing to stop after being involved with a motor vehicle collision.

The charges stem from an incident that began at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 7. At that time, Prince Albert RCMP officers saw a suspect driving an SUV erratically on Second Avenue East. The officers activated their lights and sirens and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop, and instead, fled east on 22nd Street East.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle; they disengaged their emergency equipment and followed in the SUV’s direction.

Shortly after, Prince Albert RCMP came upon a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sixth Avenue East and 22nd Street East. The SUV that had fled from police was involved in the collision. The other vehicle involved in the collision was a car. Five individuals exited the SUV and fled on foot.

Local EMS and fire attended the scene of the collision. The passenger of the car was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature. The driver of the car did not report injuries to police.

Prince Albert RCMP, with the assistance of Prince Albert Police Service, contained the area. Three women were arrested near the scene of the collision

A Prince Albert Police Service police dog was deployed to track the two outstanding suspects. As a result of investigation, a man and a woman were located and arrested. Three of the arrested individuals from the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

As a result of continued investigation, Prince Albert RCMP have charged 30-year-old Brennan Cook from Southend with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer and failure to stop after an accident.

The four other individuals who were initially arrested were later released from police custody without charge.

Cook appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan 8.