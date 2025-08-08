Malcolm Jenkins returns as Teen Angel in Grease revival, 28 years later

Broadway North Theatre Company’s summer production of Grease brings with it a wave of nostalgia, and one very familiar voice.

Malcolm Jenkins is reprising his role as the Teen Angel, the same character he played in the company’s original 1997 production.

Now 82, Jenkins hasn’t strayed far from the stage in the years since. In fact, he helped found Broadway North 30 years ago and has remained deeply involved ever since, as an actor, sponsor, and supporter.

“It’s not really coming back to theatre,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been in it all along.”

With over 50 productions to his name, Jenkins has appeared in everything from Oliver to Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma, and Mamma Mia. His dedication to community theatre helped pave the way for the Rawlinson Centre, which Broadway North now calls home.

“We didn’t used to have a theatre,” he recalled. “We used to perform in church basements, school cafterias, wherever we could get space.”

Despite the decades, Jenkins says this year’s Grease cast is every bit as lively and talented as the original.

“It’s just as enjoyable,” he said. “We have about 38 to 40 cast members, and they’re just as exuberant. It will be every bit as entertaining.”

Jenkins said it’s a joy to work again with Mike and Karen Langlois, who shared the stage with him in 1997 and now direct the 2025 revival.

“They’re so talented,” he said. “I’ve worked with them for 28 years.”

Although his role in this production is small, Jenkins says it keeps him energized.

“I’m 82 years old, so this keeps me very much young at heart,” he said. “Once you have theatre in your blood, you never let go. It’s very addictive.”

To those returning to see Grease again, Jenkins said, “They’re going to have just as much fun. It’ll bring back many good memories for them, just like it has for me.”

To young performers just beginning their journey in community theatre, he had this advice: “Well done. You’ve made a very good decision. If you have any talent in that area, exploit it. It’s a great experience. You’ll meet people that will be your friends for life—talented, fun people.”

The Broadway North Theatre Company’s 30th anniversary production of Grease runs August 13 to 22 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on August 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22. A special matinee performance is also scheduled for Saturday, August 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for students and seniors, and $30 for the matinee. Thanks to the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, $20 from every ticket sold will go toward the Victoria Hospital expansion.