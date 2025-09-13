Malcolm Jenkins Brings the House Down and Lifts Up Healthcare With $100,000 Gift

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

Equip the Vic

PRINCE ALBERT, SK – He may have played Teen Angel on stage, but for the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, Malcolm Jenkins is nothing short of a real-life hero.

Following Broadway North Theatre Company’s wildly successful revival of Grease at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre, which drew more than 4,600 audience members, Jenkins has announced a $100,000 donation to the Equip the Vic Campaign. The donation, made through the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, reflects his personal commitment of $20 per ticket sold during the show’s run, a generous gesture that turned community applause into tangible support for local healthcare.

Jenkins, who co-founded Broadway North Theatre Company 30 years ago, reprised his role as the charismatic Teen Angel, a part he first played in the 1997 production. His cameo appearance in a sparkling white suit brought the house down each night, drawing cheers from crowds who packed the theatre for the multi-night run.

“Only Malcolm could grab the spotlight that way with a single scene, and still manage to give it all away,” said Cody Barnett, CEO of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation. “His gift to the Equip the Vic Campaign is an incredible example of how one person’s creativity and commitment can rally a community and change the future of healthcare in our region.”

The Equip the Vic Campaign is a $40 million initiative to outfit the redeveloped Victoria Hospital with critical medical equipment, and technology, ensuring patients receive world-class care from the moment the doors open. The hospital serves more than 150,000 people across the North and will include expanded mental health services, maternal and pediatric care, surgical suites, and diagnostic imaging, including the region’s first MRI.

Jenkins’ donation will support the campaign’s ability to reduce patient transfers, enhance local care, and keep families closer to home.

“Malcolm is proof that generosity takes many forms,” added Barnett. “Whether it’s a spotlight moment or a creative fundraiser, every act of giving has the power to make a lasting difference. This is what community-led fundraising looks like, turning joy into impact and enduring care for our families, neighbours, and the entire North.”

To learn more about the Equip the Vic Campaign, or to add your name to the growing list of donors, visit equipthevic.ca.