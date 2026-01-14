Making it work: two brands, one roof

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Over the past year, the Canadian beer industry has undergone significant changes, including right here in the heart of the prairies.

Garrett Pederson, of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing, along with his business partner Shawn Moen, joined forces last fall with Black Bridge Brewery, another Saskatchewan-based beer company.

Originally from the southwest corner of the province, the duo’s Saskatoon-based company, 9 Mile Legacy, has entered into a “joint venture” with Swift Current’s Black Bridge Brewery, with Black Bridge joining them in running production, sales, and distribution out of Saskatoon.

In facing the competitive nature of the beer industry, which includes about 20 other Craft Breweries in Saskatchewan, these two well-known businesses decided to adopt the concept of “two brands, one roof.”

As Pederson states, “Even with Black Bridge joining 9 Mile Legacy, we’ve got room to grow in our current footprint.”

Pederson goes on to mention that he sees many companies combining forces and resources to make things more cost-effective.

This joint venture will include working with and maintaining the approximately 16 brands and seasonals that the two businesses currently have in production and distribution.

The partnership is expected to help both beer groups, not only in terms of production costs but also in areas such as tariffs on aluminum imported from the USA.

With both the beer businesses and consumers looking to save money, as “everything is tighter on the pocketbook,” this joint venture seems like a prudent strategic move.

While some issues are being made easier with combined forces, the continued cross-Canada interprovincial tariff barriers are still in effect, and Pederson has yet to hear of any upcoming changes.

However, this trade barrier is not the hardest part of selling more products. According to Pederson, the greatest hurdle is marketing the beer.

“The biggest challenge is the marketing aspect and trying to get it in front of people, because it’s like anything – you can’t just put it on the shelf and have everyone come over and buy it,” explained Pederson.

“You have to put in the legwork, like boots on the ground, tastings, marketing, and create good relationships,” he added.

Pederson also hopes that the joint venture will build on the traditions of community involvement that 9 Mile Legacy Brewing and Black bridge Brewery have established, saying “community involvement is something that we’ve always done, and we’re committed to continuing that commitment to community engagement.”