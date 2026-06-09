Makers, bakers and growers: Inside the evolving Yorkton Farmers Market

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — For over half a century, the Yorkton Farmers Market has served as a central hub for local commerce, evolving from its 1975 roots into a year-round staple of the community.

Operating out of a climate-controlled space inside the Parkland Mall since 1995, the indoor market offers local residents and visitors protection from the elements while they browse homegrown agricultural products, baking, prepared foods and handmade crafts. The market runs every Thursday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Brendan Purton, owner of Kangro Gardening and market president since 2019, said the organization is continually looking to expand its roster of local producers.

“All you really need to do is either make, bake or grow it yourself,” Purton said.

Purton’s own table features a variety of greenhouse and garden produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers, kale and Swiss chard. He relies on sustainable practices to keep his inventory fresh and clean.

“Instead of using pesticides, we order beneficial bugs that we release in the greenhouse and they ideally take care of [the problems],” Purton explained. “We don’t spray anything on anything… everything that you get from us can just be eaten right away.”

The market’s expanded schedule has opened new doors for home-based businesses. Lacy Read, owner of the home bakery Sun and Spoon, joined the market last August to sell custom cakes and cupcakes. She noted that adding Saturdays to the market schedule has proven highly beneficial.

“Saturdays have been pretty good, but Thursday mornings are always busy in here too,” Read said. “People get used to it.”

For artisans like Donna Vurak, owner of Precious Therapies, the indoor market has sustained business through traditionally slow seasonal periods. Vurak, who sells crystals, jewellery, bath bombs and homemade soap, said the market has significantly boosted her visibility.

The variety of specialized wellness items and home goods continues to expand with makers like the BuffaloBerry Soap Company, which showcases natural body products formulated with locally sourced ingredients. Nearby, scent-based aromatherapy options are provided by The Stickman Company, a vendor specializing in entirely handmade incense.

The market has also long been a destination for unique heirloom upcycling and textile artistry. Alongside local crafter Lexi Kyle, who transforms vintage, family-owned fur coats into custom handmade teddy bears, shoppers can find detailed custom embroidery work brought to life by Sherry Nixon of Golden Bobbins. These personalized options offer physical ways for families to preserve memories or create unique, tailored gifts.

While some vendors navigate seasonal changes — such as Norman Manweiler of Tranquil Acres, who noted his homegrown asparagus was nearly done while other vegetables are still growing — longtime participants have witnessed broader shifts in consumer habits.

Susan Geddes of Susan Stitches has been a regular vendor for the past 30 years. She noted the local vendor community is still recovering from structural shifts brought on by the pandemic.