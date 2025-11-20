Make spirits bright for Saskatchewan children in hospital with donation to JPCHF

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

Submitted

SASKATCHEWAN — As the holiday season approaches, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation kicks off its 12th Annual Making Spirits Bright campaign, spreading joy and

making a lasting impact on the lives of Saskatchewan children, moms-to-be, and families

requiring care at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Making Spirits Bright showcases meaningful ways to make a difference in the ‘Little Book of

BIG Gift Ideas.’ In the pages of this catalogue, you can support symbols of courage for children receiving care, help children celebrate special milestones during their hospital stay, fund innovative technology that provides families with answers when they need them most, help those facing financial barriers and more.

Donations to Making Spirits Bright will have DOUBLE the impact, thanks to the generosity of Thrive Wealth Management, matching gifts up to $75,000. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet your year-end giving goals while making an even greater difference!

“Thrive Wealth Management is proud to continue partnering with the Jim Pattison Children’s

Hospital Foundation to support children and families across Saskatchewan. Through the

Making Spirits Bright campaign, we’re matching donations up to $75,000 to double the

impact of every gift,” said Kelley McNeill, Vice President of Thrive Wealth Management. “We’re

honoured to help make this season a little brighter for Saskatchewan’s children.”

“The holidays can be especially difficult for families whose children are in the hospital.

Making Spirits Bright reminds us that even in the hardest moments, our community’s

compassion shines through bringing comfort, joy, and hope to every child who needs it

most,” says Troy Davies, CEO of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to the

incredible support from Thrive Wealth Management, every dollar donated will go twice as

far, with gifts matched up to $75,000. Together, we can brighten the season for

Saskatchewan children, moms-to-be and their families.”

Learn more about Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Making Spirits Bright

catalogue items and donate by visiting pattisonchildrens.ca.