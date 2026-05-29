Major drug investigation removes cocaine, meth and fire arms from Prince Albert Streets

Prince Albert police say a four-week trafficking investigation has dealt a major blow to a drug network operating in the city and surrounding communities, while also showing why police leaders and city officials continue to point to proactive policing as a public safety priority.

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team concluded the investigation on May 21 with help from the Proactive Policing Unit, Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team and RCMP Crime Reduction Team.

Inspector Craig Mushka said the investigation focused on 22-year-old Daylen Laliberte, who police allege was trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine through Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Cumberland House. Laliberte is one of six people charged in connection with the case, three of which are under the age of 18. The others are 19-year-old Bryce Mahoney and 25-year-old Perla Sewap.

Police executed four search warrants in Prince Albert, including at two residences, a hotel room and a vehicle. Officers seized 2,767 grams of cocaine, 1,883 grams of methamphetamine, $72,900 in Canadian currency, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a functioning digital scale and multiple cell phones that will be forensically analyzed.

Police also seized two handguns, including a loaded Glock 9 mm with the serial number removed, and one air pistol.

The air pistol seizure also connects to concerns police have raised before about imitation-style weapons. Earlier this year, police officials warned that fake or realistic-looking firearms can create real risks for officers and the public because police may have only seconds to decide whether a weapon is real.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Drugs, firearms and cash seized during a four-week Prince Albert Police Service drug trafficking investigation are displayed at police headquarters on Thursday. Police said the investigation resulted in six people being charged, including three youths.

Mushka said investigators found prepackaged cocaine ready for street-level distribution. Large amounts of cash were seized from multiple locations, including the hotel room and vehicle.

Ten people were arrested during the operation. Police said six were ultimately charged, including three adults and three youths. The accused range in age from 14 to 31.

Mushka said several youths were found inside the hotel room when police executed the warrant. Drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia were also present.

“The seizure of multiple firearms in connection to drug trafficking activity remains a serious public safety concern,” Mushka said. “The presence of youth in environments associated with drugs, cash and firearms highlights the broader social harm associated with organized drug trafficking activity.”

Chief Patrick Nogier said the investigation shows the importance of specialized enforcement and provincial support, but also warned that enforcement alone will not solve the city’s drug problem.

“We’re not going to solve this by having just drug raids and drug busts,” Nogier said. “We’re going to solve this by being more connected as a community.”

Nogier said the community has to pay attention to the way drug activity reaches young people. He said people may picture drug traffickers through a “Hollywood” lens, but the reality can look different when youth are involved.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier speaks during a media availability on Thursday while Inspector Craig Mushka and Community Safety Minister Michael Weger behind him. Police said the four-week investigation disrupted a drug trafficking network operating in Prince Albert and surrounding communities.





“When we try to envision what a drug trafficker or drug dealer looks like in our community, sometimes we default to what the sensationalized look likes through Hollywood,” Nogier said. “We need to stay focused on where the impact is, acknowledging and recognizing that our youth are playing a role in this.”

The seizure also landed in the middle of ongoing local discussions about police resources, proactive policing and public confidence.

Asked after the event whether the investigation shows why proactive policing needs stable funding, Mayor Bill Powalinsky said it does.

“When I campaigned, I said that our police force needs to be resourced adequately,” Powalinsky said. “They need the best technology, they need the feet on the ground.”

Powalinsky said he hopes the seizure sends a message to people involved in crime.

“I hope this tells the criminal element PA is not the place to do crime,” he said.

He added that public safety cannot be left only to police or council.

“Crime is not just a police response, a council response, a mayor response,” Powalinsky said. “It’s a community response.”

Nogier made a similar point when asked about public concerns raised through informal settings such as Coffee with a Cop. He said police need residents and businesses to feel confident providing information, even when they are worried about intimidation or retaliation.

“We do not want to let the criminal element win,” Nogier said.

Police would not say whether any of the people charged were repeat offenders, saying that would be speculative at this stage.

Minister of Community Safety Michael Weger said the province is investing $22.7 million this year to support municipal policing across Saskatchewan, including $3.75 million for 26 police positions in Prince Albert. He said seven of those positions are crime reduction team officers focused on gangs, guns and drug trafficking.

“Every kilogram of drugs taken off the streets represents harm prevented, fewer addictions fueled, fewer crimes committed, and fewer families impacted,” Weger said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may follow pending evidence review and exhibit analysis.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca