Maidstone RCMP seeks public’s assistance in identifying suspects in multiple guns theft

Daily Herald Staff

The Maidstone RCMP are asking for help in identifying suspects after multiple guns were stolen in an armed robbery at a rural residence.

On Dec. 28, at around 9:13p.m., Maidstone RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a residence in the RM of Eldon. Officers responded immediately.

Investigation determined that around 9 p.m. that night, three unknown individuals drove onto the property in a light-coloured pickup truck. The homeowner exited the residence to speak to the occupants. An individual got out of the truck and produced a firearm. Three masked individuals then entered the residence, stole approximately 20 guns and one crossbow, and drove away in the truck. They were last seen driving west on Hwy #16 towards Lloydminster.

The victim did not report any physical injuries to police.

Maidstone RCMP did not immediately locate the suspects or the truck and are asking the public for assistance identifying them. The light-coloured pickup truck is believed to be a Chevrolet or GMC Sierra.

The three suspects are all believed to be males.

One suspect was wearing a grey and black winter jacket, white gloves, black pants and a ballcap with a patterned face covering. A second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red logo, gloves, black and red high-top shoes and a black balaclava. A third suspect was wearing a black zip up hoodie, white gloves, dark jeans and a grey face covering.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who recognizes the suspects or truck, is asked to notify police.