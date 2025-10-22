Magic community gears up for Halloween fun at Tramp’s.

Prince Albert’s tabletop community is trading capes and cards this month as Tramp’s Music & Books prepares for two Halloween-themed events that blend Magic: The Gathering play with family-friendly fun.

On Oct. 25, the store will hold a special Halloween-themed Magic: The Gathering draft. Players will build decks from cards they draft on the spot, competing for booster packs and promo cards.

Assistant manager Alice Read said the evening will feel more relaxed than a standard tournament but just as exciting. Costumes are encouraged, and she expects to see a mix of veterans and newcomers taking part.

“It’s just about having fun,” Read said. “We’ll have people come dressed up, and some will bring friends who haven’t played before. It’s a really good way to keep the community engaged and keep things lighthearted.”

The Halloween draft is open to players aged 12 and up, though younger players who know the basics are welcome to join. Read said events like these often draw players who might otherwise feel intimidated by the competitive side of the game.

A few days later, on Oct 31, Tramp’s will welcome trick-or-treaters with free comics and Pokemon cards as part of its annual “Trick or Read” giveaway. The store will hand out Halloween-themed comic books such as Godzilla and the Fantastic Four, along with small “Trick or Trade” Pokemon booster packs while supplies last.

“It started last year, and it’s growing,” Read said. “Families come by in costume, and it’s just a nice way to give something back and get kids reading, or collecting something fun.”

The store will also host its regular Friday Night Magic on Halloween night, with costumes encouraged and small prizes for those who show up in theme. The atmosphere, Read added, is meant to be playful and welcoming rather than competitive.

Since the Spider-Man prerelease in September, the store has seen an increase in young adults and families interested in Magic and comics. Read said the draw isn’t just the game itself but the sense of belonging that comes with it.

“Whatever the theme is, it’s about hanging out with a good crowd,” she said. “It gives people somewhere positive to go, a healthy community to be part of.”

Tramp’s Music & Books is located at 29 12th Street West. The Halloween draft begins at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25, and the “Trick or Read” giveaway runs on Oct. 31 during store hours and throughout the evening.