Made in Canada: Saskatchewan lentils have a big global market

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Wheat comes to mind when many think about agriculture in Saskatchewan. The crop was so significant that it was the provincial government’s logo for decades.

Over many years, however, Canada’s bread basket has become fertile ground for a crop which is in demand in many international markets. Lentils, a key ingredient for many vegetarian dishes and an important source of plant-based proteins, have become a major crop for Saskatchewan farmers.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, almost $2 billion worth of lentils was exported to 80 different markets in 2024. The biggest customer was India, which imported $530 million worth of Saskatchewan lentils.

Carl Potts, executive director of the Saskatchewan Pulse Growers — a farmer-funded and run organization which works to advance production of lentils and similar crops — said producers have been seeding the crop in Saskatchewan since the 1970s.

He says this came about in part due to farmers looking to diversify their crop rotations, and he adds that major research at the University of Saskatchewan also played a role.

“Lentils are definitely a Canadian success story, and definitely a Saskatchewan success story,” he said.

Potts said 90 per cent of lentils produced in Canada are grown by Saskatchewan farmers. Nationally, 4.2 million acres of lentils were seeded in 2024, which produced almost 2.5 million tonnes of crops.

When it comes to production, Potts said there are certain areas of the province where planters tend to see a better yield.

“(Lentils) like drier conditions,” he said. “In some areas of the prairies where it’s a bit heavier soil and a bit wetter, lentils don’t typically do as well.

Potts said production numbers of lentils are strong, given the amount of available farm land along with the need for proper crop rotations. He said SPG is working to increase yields and combat issues like plant disease, which have created challenges.

“We make big investments in research and new variety development to help overcome some of the production challenges that farmers have,” he said.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding said the province plays a major role in supplying the world market for lentils.

“Our province exported 34 per cent of the world’s lentils,” he said. “That’s the position Saskatchewan plays in the lentil market. We are a big player.”

Along with India, major export markets for lentils include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Columbia and the United States.

Kaeding credits Saskatchewan’s success in part to research done at the U of S crop development centre, which he said has helped the province’s farmers grow crops for countries around the world.

“Once we understood what the world is looking for, where our key markets were, then they made sure they had the genetics to be able to support what those markets were looking for,” he said.

While Saskatchewan lentils are shipped to many markets around the world, the biggest consumers tend to be in Asia. Kaeding said this is because lentils help fill an important nutritional need in those countries for plant-based protein.

Kaeding also credits the work of his ministry along with organizations like Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, which have built connections overseas with buyers.

Kaeding said many of the major export markets are also big producers of lentils. He said Saskatchewan has worked and continues to work to position itself as the place where those countries can come when domestic production falls short.

“We want them to come to Canada first, knock on our door,” he said.