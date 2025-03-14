Maddy’s Sash hoping to show Métis culture to people of all ages

A former Prince Albert resident hopes to educate readers about Métis culture and Northern Saskatchewan with a new 10 chapter book aimed at a middle-age audience.

The book is titled ‘Maddy’s Sash’ and is written by Marion Gonneville. Gonneville, who is currently 70 years old, was born in Prince Albert and moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. at the age of 12.

Gonneville currently resides in Vancouver and has been a part of the Métis community in B.C. for more than 40 years.

The story of ‘Maddy’s Sash’ follows the adventures of Maddy, a young girl who connects with her Métis roots while visiting her grandparents in Northern Saskatchewan. Maddy is accompanied throughout the book by her dog, Max who is named after Gonneville’s childhood dog.

Some of the adventures Maddy experiences throughout the book includes learning how to berry pick, a canoe trip and a barn dance.

In an interview with Daily Herald, Gonneville explains each of the book’s 10 chapters illustrate a part of Métis culture.

“Each chapter is about this little girl who doesn’t get up to Northern Saskatchewan very often to see her Métis grandparents. She learned something new every chapter about her Métis ancestry and Métis culture, and which culminates in the end with her getting her sash from her granny.”

The illustrations for the book were done by Kate Boyer. Gonneville says she does not know Boyer personally but loves the way her work brought the story to life.

“I was really pulling for Kate (and) I’m so glad I did. I didn’t have a say in it that was up to GDI (Gabriel Dumont Institute), but I’m absolutely thrilled with Kate’s work. It’s just beautiful, really whimsical. I couldn’t be more happy than being paired with Kate.”

The story of Maddy has some elements of Gonneville’s own personal life experience. After her family moved away from Prince Albert, she would often return to visit friends and family, in particular her grandmother who the book is dedicated to.

“The whole purpose was to educate non-Métis people about who the Métis are and our pride in our culture.” Gonneville says. “Our culture is really different from any other culture, and it’s a homegrown culture. It’s a melding of two cultures into one beautiful one that is totally different from any other.

“Every chapter indicates that and shows that, and I hope the reader learns a little more about us, especially young people, because there is so much confusion about who the Métis are, and our culture is under threat.”

-wth files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

