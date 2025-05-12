MADD Smashed Car campaign starts with “think before you get on the wheel”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) kicked off their 2025 Smashed Car campaign on Saturday as they spread the word about the dangers of driving while drunk or under the influence of any substance.

As part of the campaign, MADD placed two smashed vehicles at different strategic positions on Saturday with high visibility.

“It’s very important because we are looking to save lives, we are looking to prevent tragedies, we are looking to eliminate any grief or anything that goes along with it,” MADD board of directors member Karen Anthony-Burns said. “We want everybody to rethink how they make their plans for an evening and we want them to think ahead.

“When you think ahead, you make a plan ahead, (and) you’re not leaving it to the last minute when you had a few drinks.”

Anthony-Burns said the goal isn’t to keep people from having a good time, but to change their mindset so they have a good time while keeping everyone safe.

“It’s summer,” she said. “We know there’s a lot more getting together, but you need to always, always need to make that plan ahead.

“We have so many people from the province who head this way north to go to our lakes,” she added. “We’re hoping that when they see this it’s another reminder to them to think before they get behind the wheel.”

This campaign is anchored by MADD, SGI, the City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Police Service(PAPS). Mayor Bill Powalinsky, PA Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross and Brandon Mudry from the Prince Albert Police Service were all on hand to speak about the importance of the campaign.

During his speech Powalinsky, mentioned the fact that he was the victim of an impaired driving collision in 2021.

Anthony-Burns said most people are making good choices, but the few who don’t can cause a lot of damage.

“They are impacting innocent people who have to live with injuries (and) who have to live with grief,” she said. “It’s not just friends and families.”

Anthony-Burns’ son Daniel was killed by an impaired driver. She said the driver’s decision not only impacted Daniel and the family, but also numerous bystanders who were called in as witnesses when the case went to court.

“The people who witnessed that crime, they live with that for years,” she said. “That was very significant because it took us three years to get to trial, and those people came back after that time and you could see how visibly shaken they still were.”

The first smashed car is located north of Prince Albert near the RCMP detachment. MADD is still working with the provincial government to finalize the second location. The goal is to place a car south of the city near the new RM of Prince Albert building, but then need provincial approval.

Anthony-Burns said she’s hopeful the campaign will be successful.

“As a mother and as a grandmother, I hope that the work we are doing and the work that I am doing, that people that I know are being impacted by it and they are making good choices because we want to see those young people have wonderful lives,” she added.

Last year, MADD placed red signs at locations around Prince Albert where motorists were pulled over for impaired driving. They placed signs at 105 locations in 2024, a significant increase over the 41 locations in 2023.

“We want it to go down to zero,” she said. “It would be great if we didn’t have to do this at all.”

Karen Anthony-Burns says if you have to drink water for an evening and be that designated driver for your friend, you are doing yourself, your friend and the community a favour.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald