MADD kicks off 37th annual Red Ribbon Campaign

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in Prince Albert kicked off the 37th Annual Red Ribbon Campaign against impaired driving with the launch of the Red Ribbon logo and a proclamation by the City of Prince Albert.

The campaign runs until Jan. 6. MADD Prince Albert director Karen Anthony Burns said they launched the campaign because the risk of impaired driving is high due to the increased number of social events.

“Although great strides have been made over the years to reduce impaired driving it remains a daily issue on Canadian roads,” MADD Prince Albert director Karen Anthony Burns said. “This is the 37th Annual Project Red Ribbon campaign across Canada and we are proud of that nationwide effort to remind Canadians about the dangers of impaired driving during the holiday season.”



As part of the campaign, MADD is urging residents to show their commitment to sober driving by displaying a red ribbon on their car decals, vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases, or backpacks. The ribbons are available from Red Ribbon Boxes that will be placed at all Lake Country Co-op locations and Beau Lac Funeral Home.

Anthony-Burns said the expect other businesses will join in the campaign to create awareness and fight against impaired or drunk driving.



“It is our 37th year and we are still seeing impaired driving tragedies on the road,” Burns said. “Sometimes we think that the work isn’t necessary, but it still is. It’s very important to continue to bring the message, to not drive impaired, to make that plan for a safe ride home. We’re asking everyone to support us by picking up a red ribbon, (and) making a donation. You can tie that red ribbon on your car and let everyone know that you support not driving impaired and that you are making that commitment.”

A MADD Canada report that looked at short-term alcohol and drug-related suspensions between 2010 and 2021 showed an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term license suspensions are laid for impaired driving every hour.

Anthony-Burns said it’s important to get people thinking proactively before they go out so they have a plan to get home safely.

“It’s never okay to drive impaired, and it’s never an accident,” she said. “Those are crashes because somebody made a poor choice.”

A large number of MADD members were on hand at the launch together with dignitaries like Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, newly re-elected city councillor Dawn Kilmer, and outgoing councillor Dennis Ogrodnick, who represented the City and his appearance at the launch happens to be his last official duty as a councillor.



The Red Ribbon Campaign urges residents to make responsible choices such as having another driver who is not impaired, using a taxi, using public transit, or planning to spend the night instead of driving home while impaired.

“The Red Ribbon Campaign is a very important project creating awareness of the dangers and consequences of driving during the holiday season,” Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said. “It is important to remember that although this season maybe the busiest on our social calendar, it is always vital to plan a safe ride home when consuming alcohol, cannabis or other substances.

“Each year hundreds of Canadians lose their lives and thousands are injured because of impaired driving. The crashes and tragic deaths caused, as Karen said, are one hundred percent preventable.”

The event was also used to remember all those who lost their lives or were affected one way or the other by impaired driving.

The national MADD campaign focuses on the death of Jacob Simmons, a 27-year-old Prince Edward Island man who was hit and killed while riding his bike in June 2020. A 43-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving causing death, and failing to remain at the scene of the incident. She was sentenced to five years in jail later that year.

The ceremony ended with a ceremonial ribbon photo and cutting of cake.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald