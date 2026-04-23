Lynx Northern Healthcare Classic returning for second year

There might still be snow on the ground, but golf season is just around the corner.

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation is inviting the community back for the Lynx Northern Healthcare Classic, with registration now open for the June 25 tournament at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Andy Cohen, Manager of Donor Engagement and Communications for the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, said it was great to have the fundraiser back for a second year.

“It’s just a great way for partners of our community, donors alike, business and individuals to get out on the golf course, which everyone’s going to be doing anyways,” Cohen said.“It’s a beautiful golf course over at Cooke and they’ve been really great partners to work with in this capacity. And it just gives us all a nice place to get together and raise money for one cause.”

Last year’s event brought together golfers, local businesses, and community members for a day of golf and fellowship. By the end of it, $76,060 had been raised in support of healthcare across northern Saskatchewan, contributing to the expansion of the Victoria Hospital tower and helping ensure patients and families have access to modern care, close to home.

Cohen said that interest continues to grow in the Lynx.

“Every year it gets better. We always seem to have more and more people interested in signing up quicker. It was a sellout event last year, and registration seems to be taking off, with people inquiring about it before we even had registration open. So it’s always, always seems to be great interest in it,” Cohen explained.

Cohen said that the Boreal Healthcare Foundation enters the second year with a hope to improve the fundraising numbers.

“We generally don’t have expectations. There’s always a goal in mind, of course, but yeah, there’s always a hope to exceed year over year,” he said.

This year, that same energy returns to the course. The tournament follows a two-person scramble format, welcoming both competitive players and those simply looking to enjoy a great day outdoors. Whether teams are chasing the leaderboard or just taking in the atmosphere, every swing contributes to something bigger than the game itself.

“What stood out last year wasn’t just the day on the course, it was the sense of community behind it,” Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett said in a release.

“People showed up, had a great time, and at the same time helped strengthen healthcare for families across northern Saskatchewan. That’s what makes this event special, and we’re ex-cited to bring that energy back this summer.”

Cohen said the Lynx Northern Healthcare Classic is becoming a summer tradition, one that brings people together not only for the game, but for the impact it creates beyond it.

“I definitely encourage anybody that is learning about the Lynx Golf fundraiser for the first time to reach out to us or to just look us up online at borealhealthcare.ca. And it’s only teams of two, so you don’t have to get the pressure, you don’t have to have the pressure of a four-some, because it’s always hard to find that fourth person, as most of us know,” Cohen said.

Early bird registration is now open until April 30, with limited spots available. Teams are encouraged to register early and secure their place.

“If you want to take advantage of the lower rate to register, yeah, early bird is the best option, but we’ll of course allow people after early bird to register a team of two,” Cohen said.