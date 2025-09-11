Luthi adds another star by completing Sydney Marathon

Melfort marathon runner Robyn Luthi completed her goal of running the six Abbott World Marathon Majors after completing the New York Marathon in November of 2024.

She added a seventh World Major when she completed the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 31 with a time of two hours, 56 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Luthi was pleased with her performance, considering she couldn’t train as much as she normally would before the event.

“I was seventh overall for for my age group and 46th overall for females, so to hit the Top 50 at a World Major marathon is pretty impressive, ” Luthi said in an interview after returning to Canada.

She said that the course for the Sydney Marathon was an amazing site.

“The course is beautiful. I mean the finish line is probably the most scenic finish lines out of all the world major sevens. You run into the Sydney Opera House right in front of it there, so it’s absolutely stunning. The course itself was extremely challenging. It’s very, very hilly and it’s just constantly up and down on that course.”

Robyn Luthi/Facebook Robyn Luthi poses overlooking the Sydney harbour after completing the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 31

After completing New York in 2024, Luthi noted that she thrives on hills even though she trains on flatland in Saskatchewan.

“I seem to put it all together on race day because I also put out a solid performance in New York, which is an equally just as hilly course there,” she said.

Luthi managed to complete her goal of the original six World Majors in three years. She said completing another goal by adding a seventh star felt great.

“I felt like after the sixth star, I was maybe going to hang up my race shoes for a little bit and then the next day after New York, they announced that Sydney was going to be the seventh star,” she said.

“I did qualify for Sydney through the high-performance program, meaning I was one of the top 500 times to enter and qualify for the Sydney marathon.”

This offered her a new experience in the set up of the race.

“This was a bit of a different experience for me. I got to start right with the elites. I started right behind Kosgei and Sifan Hassan and Sifan won the women’s race, so it was a little bit surreal that way for me,” Luthi said.

After completing the Sydney marathon, Luthi has her sights set on South Africa. Through her performance, she gained entry into the World Age class championships in Cape Town. She plans to run that race, and might add an eighth star.

“It just makes it hard to quit at this point, so I just keep racing,” she said. “As long as I’m still making gains and pulling off sub threes and happy with my performance, I guess I’ll continue on for a little while still.”

Luthi finished 46th in the women’s division in Sydney and seventh in her age class. It was her seventh marathon completed among the seven ‘major’ marathons, known as the Abbott World Marathon Majors. She has previously completed marathons in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Tokyo and New York.

After the New York Marathon, the Seventh Star was announced for the Abbott World Marathon Majors. The eighth star has not been announced yet as of publication.

She said her aim is not to post personal bests but instead focus on other goals.

“Every course is so unique and so different,” she said. “It really depends on what’s happening that day, even weather wise and etcetera. To say you’re going to run a personal best at each race is almost unrealistic. But to say you’re going to run at, a specific goal, like for me, a sub three that’s what I’m aiming for. And my ultimate goal right now is still to run a sub 2:50 marathon,” she said.

Luthi has now competed in 11 marathons since 2017.

She said she still loves to run the marathons.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of training and I run my own business and I also have two daughters, so it’s sometimes really difficult to get the training in and making sure that you feel like you’re doing an adequate,” she said.

“But I did have a lot of different life changes that happened during this last training cycle, so unfortunately my training did have to take a back burner at times, but I was still able to maintain my fitness level from New York. The workouts that I was still completing still got me to that 2:56 finish time there in Sydney. I kind of surprised myself a little bit at the Sydney Marathon.”

