Luseland Chamber raising funds for Hwy. #31 assessment

Stu Salkeld

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Your West Central Voice

A business lobby group is collecting funds to cover a detailed study on the condition of Hwy. #31 in west central Saskatchewan.

The Luseland & District Chamber of Commerce recently sent out an email to members asking for financial help to pay for a detailed study of Hwy. #31, an important provincial highway in west central Saskatchewan.

The member email explained the important nature of the study. “The Luseland & District Chamber of Commerce would like to share an important regional initiative regarding Highway 31,” noted the May 28 email.

“Highway 31 is one of the key transportation corridors supporting agriculture, trucking, local businesses, tourism, and overall economic development in our region.

“The Town of Luseland, together with neighbouring municipalities, is currently working on a Roadway Condition Assessment project through ASI Engineering. This professional assessment will provide important documentation to support future discussions with the province, infrastructure planning, and future grant opportunities.

“At this time, there is an opportunity to complete the assessment at a reduced cost by coordinating it alongside the Town of Kindersley’s project. The total project cost is approximately $20,000.

“Funding commitments have already been confirmed from the Town of Luseland ($5,000), R.M. of Progress ($5,000) and R.M. of Eye Hill ($5,000).

“We are reaching out to chamber members to ask if you would consider supporting this initiative financially or helping identify potential sponsors or partners to assist with the remaining funding needed for the project. Any level of support would be greatly appreciated.

“If you would like to discuss this initiative further or contribute toward the project, please contact the Town Council.”

The Town of Luseland is spearheading the assessment drive, Luseland Mayor Kathy Wurz said in an email to Your West Central Voice June 2, but confirmed other municipalities are on-side.

“The latest information regarding the Hwy 31 assessment is that we have secured three municipal partners,” stated Wurz. “The Town of Luseland, R.M. of Progress No. 351 and the R.M. of Eye Hill No. 380 agreed to cost share the condition assessment of Hwy 31 from Luseland to Macklin.

“We hoped for five municipal partners but most backed out. We have secured some business sponsorship though from the Luseland Credit Union, the Luseland Chamber of Commerce and Holman Farming Group. We are still looking for a few more business sponsors to reach another $2,000.

“We are confident we will get it and have booked ASI Engineering of Regina to conduct the condition assessment starting the week of June 8 when they are already here doing the Town of Kindersley. We are saving money by piggybacking with the Town of Kindersley saving in mobilization and travel costs.

“We will know more on what the condition of the highway is like when they complete their reports. We will use that information to lobby the provincial government on the next steps,” added the mayor.

In a statement to Your West Central Voice, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways confirmed it has received feedback on Hwy. #31.

“The Ministry of Highways maintains and regularly evaluates its more than 26,500 km of roads, the largest per capita provincial highway network in Canada, and continually balances transportation needs and priorities across the province to sustain Saskatchewan’s quality of life and to support its export-based economy,” stated the June 1 email.

“In the past year, the ministry’s customer service centre has received approximately five inquiries about the condition of Highway 31.

“The ministry is always open to discuss potential partnerships to improve provincial highways to work together to make Saskatchewan an even better place.”