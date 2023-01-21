Lunch Around the World brings international menu to Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

An international menu is on the way in support of the YWCA Prince Albert’s Coldest Night of the Year.

YMCA Settlement Services in bringing food from around the planet with the “Lunch Around the World” fundraiser. David Hambleton, the Coldest Night of the Year event director, said this is just part of the YWCA’s fundraising efforts in preparation for Coldest Night of the Year.

“It’s our biggest annual fundraiser that we do,” Hambleton said. “It’s Feb. 25 that we are going to be hosting the event, which is a family friendly walk-a-thon. Our goal this year is to fundraise through sponsorships, donations, fundraising, $70,000.”

As part of Lunch Around the World, Settlement Services will deliver food from Prince Albert residents with vast cultural backgrounds. Hambleton said the YWCA works with many newcomers who settled in the City, and that helped spur the idea for Lunch Around the World.

“Both our staff and our clients are very diverse,” he explained. “They were eager to share the cultural cuisine that they bring to the table, so to speak, that they thought the community might be interested in sampling.”

Lunch options featuring food from Syria, Chile, and Eritrea will be available over the next three weeks. The first day is Jan. 24.

“They put together a couple of lunch meal options over the coming weeks here that people can order and pick up and the funds will go towards our Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser,” Hambleton explained.

The Menu on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a pre-order by Jan. 20 is from Syria and features Chicken Kabsa and rice. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the menu is from Chile and features Beef Empanadas (a traditional beef pastry) and pre-orders are by Feb. 3. On Tuesday, Feb. 21 the menu is from Eritrea and the dish is Tumotumo Birsin (a Lentil stew and bread) and the pre-order is by Feb. 17.

The price is $15 each and includes a side and a beverage. Pickup is at the Settlement Services at 65 11th Street East in Prince Albert.

To order call or text 306-930-5277 with e-transfer and cash accepted for payment.

