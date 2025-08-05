Love for football attracts female players at Saskatchewan’s Football Institute

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Yes, girls are in the huddle at the Institute of Saskatchewan Football.

The academic program isn’t exclusive to male high school students, and there’s an option to focus on flag football, which will be introduced at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“If you told me (back in the spring of 2024), that I would have been here, I would have laughed to your face,” says Kacie Semkiw, a receiver from St. Joseph High School, who spent the second semester of her 2024-25 school year at the Institute.

“I would have never even dreamt of this. This is such an amazing opportunity, so I’m really glad I jumped at it as soon as I heard it was open for girls.”

Adley Tomlenovich, a fellow St. Joe’s student, also took part in the Football Institute’s inaugural year.

“What attracted me to the football institute was my love for football,” says Tomlenovich, a quarterback who will be heading into her Grade 11 year this fall.

“I really enjoy the community around it, the culture and the sport as a whole. Getting to do it (football) every day was definitely something I wanted to be a part of.”

Semkiw says she has a “growing love” for flag football.

“Flag’s been part of my life for a very long time. I’m just real excited that I can be a part of this opportunity and play with all these other amazing athletes and coaches and learn something new.”

The Institute kicked off its inaugural year with a small group of female students, but the number is expected to grow with the popularity of female flag and tackle football.

“Someone suggested that we have some girls flag attached to it and, right away, it was, like, ‘that’s going to be a great idea; we’ll get more people out’ ,” said coach and teacher Brett Thompson, adding the program gets the girls ready for the summer and fall seasons.

Institute of Saskatchewan Football helps high school athletes develop their football skills during the off-season in Saskatoon.

Tomlenovich, who still plays female hockey in the Comets zone, says her favourite part is the team culture and environment.

“I never thought that it would be an opportunity for me, so I am so grateful that it is. We’re definitely all a team and we all support each other, whether that’s academically or with our sport in general.”

Everybody talks about the Olympics, but even being able to play in the U.S. would be something “really cool,” she admits.

For Semkiw, the goal is to play at the university or college level, but “obviously the ultimate would be the Olympics — it’s a dream of mine.”

She said the best part of the Institute has been training every day, working out, running and being active.

And playing some tackle football isn’t out of the question, either.

“Tackle’s definitely on my radar. I really enjoy it as well. Maybe not as much as flag, but it’s definitely an interesting side of football.”

dzary@postmedia.com