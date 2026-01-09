Loud snoring, lengthy food orders, and running out of toilet paper on RCMP’s list of 911 calls that ‘missed the mark’ in 2025

Daily Herald Staff

Lengthy restaurant orders, a lack of taxi services, and running out of toilet paper.

What do these things all have in common? They were all reasons callers gave for dialing 911 in 2025, and all three made the Saskatchewan RCMP’s list of Top 10 Reasons Not to Call the Cops.

“We release our annual list to remind people that misusing 911 can delay emergency responders from reaching someone in a life-threatening situation,” Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communication Centre manager Jocelyn James said in a press release.

James said RCMP 911 call-takers and dispatchers answered 422,378 calls for service in 2025, an increase of 15 per cent compared to 2024. James said calls range from misdials and false alarms to serious incidents regarding matters of public safety.

Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind the public that there are ramifications for those who misuse 911. Not only is there a chance of preventing someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help, there is also a summary offence charge under the Emergency 911 Systems Act with fines up to $2,000.

“Every moment that we’re spending speaking with someone who is complaining about their family member’s loud snoring is a moment that could have been used helping someone in a serious emergency,” James explained.

Here are the top 10 calls that “missed the mark” in 2025:

10. End of the roll: A frustrated individual called to complain that they were out of toilet paper.

9. Rocky road: 911 dispatchers received a call from an individual that was upset because they had to drive their expensive vehicle through a construction zone.

8. Are you there? A caller advised that they called 911 because the TV show they were watching inadvertently triggered their phone to place the call.

7. This isn’t an aisle: An individual called to complain that someone left a shopping cart in their driveway.

6. Where to next: A frustrated individual called looking for a phone number for a taxi service.

5. Don’t get into a spin: 911 dispatchers received a call from a concerned individual about their neighbours not following the rules of laundry day.

4. Order up: An individual called to complain that a restaurant was taking too long to make their lunch.

3. Zzzzzz’s: 911 dispatchers received a call from an individual because their family member’s loud snoring was keeping them awake.

2. How dare you: A frustrated individual called because their friend cooked their pork chop without permission.

1. Can you send a pin? 911 dispatchers received a call from an individual saying they had lost their phone and were wondering if an officer could give the phone a call so they could hear it. (Read that again…)

Please remember: whether you’re out of toilet paper, upset about your late lunch, or you’ve lost your phone – these are not reasons to call 911. Doing so must be reserved for life-threatening emergencies and crimes in progress.

RCMP 911 call-takers and dispatchers provide a critical service within the RCMP that supports both public and officer safety.