Lost Afghanistan Star Medal returned to Ontario family after 15-Year search

Kenneth Pastushyn

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tilbury Times Reporter

A long-missing Afghanistan Star service medal belonging to Trooper Stefan George Jankowski was finally found and formally presented to his family in a poignant ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 644 in Windsor.

The medal, previously known as the General Campaign Star, was discovered missing after Jankowski’s death in 2011 at age 25. He had served with distinction in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, and the loss of the medal became a lingering sorrow for his family and fellow soldiers—one they spent years trying to resolve. The medal was recently tracked down out of province and returned to Jankowski’s daughters during a moving event in his memory.

The ceremony opened with remarks from Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Mark Popov, formerly of the Royal Canadian Dragoons and Officer-in-Command of Joint Task Force 3-09, which comprised Canadian, American, and Afghan soldiers.

“I was fortunate enough to serve with Stefan… he was fully trained as a trooper to do his job,” Popov said, praising Jankowski’s skills and dedication, including his expertise with the Coyote armoured reconnaissance vehicle and his battlefield medicine training.

Popov acknowledged the deep connection between Windsor and Essex County veterans and the Royal Canadian Dragoons, whose members have served in conflicts from the First World War to Afghanistan.

Chief Warrant Officer (retired) Tom Skelding, a Windsor Regiment veteran and president of the Royal Canadian Dragoons Regimental Association, spoke next. He described the regiment’s legacy, its deployments from Germany to Afghanistan, and the continued high regard in which it is held—highlighted by HRH King Charles III’s role as Colonel-in-Chief. Skelding also noted the Dragoons’ involvement in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, Macedonia, and training in Latvia.

Popov recounted the challenges faced by reconnaissance units in Afghanistan, emphasizing the risks and sacrifices made: “Everyone came back alive. There was a price paid, and we do appreciate that.”

Essex MP Chris Lewis also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the service of Canadian soldiers and sharing that an official parliamentary citation would be presented to the Jankowski family at a later date. “Trooper Jankowski, we lean on your legacy,” Lewis said, drawing parallels between military and first responder families.

Skelding presented the family with a “funeral kit” of regimental mementos: a flag, stand, blanket, stained-glass item, and a regimental coin inscribed with the Dragoons’ enduring motto, “Another Fine Day to Be a Dragoon.”

Tecumseh Ward Two Councillor James Dorner, a former master corporal who served in Joint Task Force 3-09, presented a plaque by war artist Silvia Pecota, commemorating the Dragoons’ service during Operation Athena in Kandahar. Dorner reflected on the sense of safety provided by armoured reconnaissance teams like Jankowski’s, saying, “Although I did not serve directly shoulder to shoulder, it was an honour knowing he was within reach at all times.”

The highlight of the ceremony was the long-awaited return of the Afghanistan Star. Popov explained the significance of the medal’s ribbon and personalized bar, noting, “We do incredible things for bits of metal.” In a heartfelt gesture, it was decided that Jankowski’s comrades—those who had shared the hardships of deployment—would present the medals, rather than senior officers.

Master Corporals (retired) Hunter Kersey of Windsor and Steve Lanoue of Belle River, both of whom served alongside Jankowski, presented the original medal to his eldest daughter Destiny Timothy-Jankowski and a replica to her sister Alexsis Timothy-Jankowski.

Before the presentation, Kersey recalled his close bond with Jankowski and the long, determined search for the missing medal, which spanned pawn shops across Ontario and ended only when it was recovered by a veterans’ group and returned to the family nearly 15 years later.

Following the medal presentation, Captain (retired) Hazim Ozzif of the 1st Hussars shared stories of Jankowski’s exceptional fitness and heroism under fire, including his lifesaving actions for a wounded comrade. Popov underscored the impact of Jankowski’s quick thinking and bravery, which helped save lives during intense combat. He also shared a lighthearted memory of trying to avoid unarmed combat training against Jankowski, “for fear of ending up like a pretzel.”

Corporal (retired) Kathy Nayduk, also of the Dragoons, recalled Jankowski’s speed and camaraderie during training in Gagetown. She concluded the day’s presentations by awarding the Quilt of Valour, crafted by the Quilt of Valour – Canada Society, to honour those injured in service, visible and invisible alike.

In a written statement, Destiny Timothy expressed the family’s deep appreciation after the recovery of her father’s medal: “Honestly, there isn’t even a word that can describe how grateful we are. It was a roller coaster of emotions for everyone.”

She described the ceremony as a bittersweet moment of pride and gratitude mingled with sadness at her father’s absence.

“Overall, it was a really meaningful way to honour him.”