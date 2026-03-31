Loon Lake RCMP charge man after fleeing from officers on ATV

RCMP officers have seized 64 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, alcohol, a cell phone, and an ATV after pursuing an ATV that fled from police on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Loon Lake RCMP first saw the ATV driving with no lights on at around 12:35 a.m. on March 27. The officers and activated their emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. Officers say the driver did not pull over and instead fled the scene.

The RCMP found the ATV abandoned a short time later at a business in Loon Lake. Meadow Lake Police Dog Services assisted in the search. Officers later observed a suspect near the abandoned ATV.

The suspect fled on foot, but officers located the man with help from Meadow Lake Police Dog Services. The man resisted arrest, the RCMP said in a press release, but was taken into custody.

After the arrest, officers seized 64 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, alcohol, a cell phone and an ATV key from the suspect.

As a result of investigation, 36-year-old Ozzie Kytwayhat of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is charged with the offences of flight from police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Kytwayhat appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Mar. 30.