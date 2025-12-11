Longworth family and Cornerstone Insurance support Play It Forward campaign with major donation

The City of Prince Albert has received a major contribution to its Play It Forward campaign from the Longworth family and Cornerstone Insurance Services.

Their donation supports the new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre and has resulted in the naming of the facility’s front entrance space as the Longworth Family Reception.

Tim Longworth, founder of Cornerstone Insurance Services, said the contribution reflects a long-standing commitment to giving back to the community that supported his family and business for decades.

“We’ve been very fortunate in business in this centre, and this is our way of saying thank you to the community for allowing us to succeed and thrive here,” Longworth said. “Everything started right here, so it’s mostly about giving back.”

Longworth noted that Cornerstone Insurance is the only locally owned insurance brokerage still operating in Prince Albert, something he credits to community trust.

“Surviving when others have not is a testament to the trust and support of our community,” he said.

He added that the Leisure Centre project aligns with the family’s belief that strong communities need strong public facilities to attract and retain professionals, workers and families.

“My father and I have held a strong belief that in order to have a strong community, you have to have all the building blocks so professionals want to raise their families in a place like Prince Albert,” he said.

The reception area, now bearing the family’s name, sits at the main entrance of the new facility. Three digital display screens identify the space as the Longworth Family Reception Area, reflecting the contribution from the Longworth family and Cornerstone Insurance.

Longworth said the recognition is secondary to the purpose of the donation, but it helps show residents that the family wants to contribute where it matters.

“Personally, I would probably make my donations anonymously if I could, but having a business that depends on community support, this is a way to show that we’re trying to give back,” he said.

He also encouraged others to support local projects as the city continues to grow.

“Government cannot be all things to all people, so it takes citizens to step up and help build those blocks of a community,” Longworth said.

The Play It Forward campaign continues to seek support from individuals, families, and businesses to complete interior features and community-use spaces within the facility.

