Longtime Sask Polytech instructor retires after 35 years in the classroom

For Bev Petruk, teaching was never about getting through a lesson as quickly as possible.

It was about watching the room, knowing when students were ready to move ahead, and slowing down when they were not.

When Petruk returned to Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Prince Albert campus for an interview about her retirement, the conversation was about looking back on a career built around that approach.

After 35 years as a college instructor in business programs at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Petruk has retired from a career that began when computers were still intimidating, unfamiliar machines for many students.

“I’ve just retired after 35 years as a college instructor in the business programs,” Petruk said. “I have seen so many changes in my career, it’s unbelievable.”

Petruk began at the institution in 1988, when the Prince Albert campus was known as Woodland Institute. She started on the help desk, drawing on a background in computer sciences. By 1990, she was teaching part-time and soon moved into a full-time teaching role.

At the time, computer training looked very different.

“When I first started teaching, everything was DOS based,” Petruk said. “There was no such thing as a mouse. People were very intimidated by the computers because they were not user friendly.”

That early classroom experience shaped the instructor she became. Petruk said many of her first students were older than she was, and many were nervous about learning technology. She learned quickly that patience was not optional. It was part of the job.

“I learned that I had to have patience,” she said. “I think that helped me throughout my whole career, that beginning initial first couple of years of teaching.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Bev Petruk stands at the entrance to the Academic Building at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Prince Albert campus. Petruk recently reflected on a 35-year teaching career shaped by patience, preparation and care for students.

Over the years, Petruk taught in business and Office Administration programs, including courses connected to computers, software, keyboarding and office systems. She also taught Visual Basic computer programming for many years before that course was phased out.

In Office Administration, she said she taught nearly every class in the program.

What kept her in the classroom was not only the work, but the students.

“It was working with the students,” Petruk said. “I’m leaving with 35 years of absolutely wonderful memories of all of the students. It was just a real delight. You become like a little family.”

Petruk said the classroom changed over time, especially as more international students began studying in the program. She said one of the early challenges was helping domestic and international students get to know each other.

Once that happened, she said, the classroom became a better place for everyone.

“Also learning each other’s cultures,” Petruk said.

Technology changed just as much. Petruk began teaching when students were learning basic computer systems and watched the field move through decades of software changes. She said staying in the profession required constant learning.

“You need to be a lifelong learner to have survived 35 years in this,” she said. “So much has changed, but I love learning, and I am a lifelong learner. That was what really kept me going.”

Petruk said one of the most rewarding parts of her career has been seeing former students working throughout Prince Albert. She often sees them in offices, businesses and at the Victoria Hospital.

“When I go into the hospital, and I see my students working everywhere, it’s like a big homecoming,” she said.



Submitted photo

Bev Petruk receives her 35-year Long Service Award from Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia earlier this spring

She said the Office Administration program made a real difference in the community by preparing students for jobs in local workplaces.

“I just love going around, even around the city, and seeing students everywhere working in the offices, and what a difference our program has made to the businesses here in PA,” she said.

Petruk received a 35-year long service recognition earlier this spring. She said the milestone was meaningful, especially because Saskatchewan Polytechnic was the only employer she had during her career.

“It’s definitely a milestone, to say the least,” she said. “This is the only employer I’ve ever had, so it was a little bittersweet because I just loved it here so much.”

Even as she steps away from full-time teaching, Petruk said the desire to teach has not left her.

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary,” she said. “I think that there’s a teacher inside of me that’s never going to leave.”

Petruk said she is looking forward to exploring new interests, doing some travelling, volunteering and continuing with fundraising work. After spending so much of her life at the college, she said the next year will be a chance to see what else is out there.

Still, when she reflects on 35 years in the classroom, Petruk said she is proud that she could continue giving students what they needed right to the end.

She said preparation was a major part of that. Every class was different, and experience taught her how to read the room.

“What worked really well in one class might not work really well in the next class,” Petruk said. “After all my years of experience, I learned to figure out the class right away. I was able to learn to read them.”

That meant knowing when to slow down, when to pick up the pace, and when students needed another explanation.

Petruk said she always held herself to one standard.

“If I can’t walk into that classroom and give the students what they paid for, then it’s time for me to retire,” she said.

After 35 years, she said she is thankful for the career she had and for the institution where she spent it.

“I’m so thankful to Saskatchewan Polytechnic,” Petruk said. “What a wonderful career I’ve had, and they’ve been an absolutely fantastic employer.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca