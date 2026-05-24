Longtime Raiders organization staple Odnokon passes away

The Prince Albert Raiders announced the passing of longtime organization staple Mark Odnokon on Sunday.

Odnokon, who was also a teacher at Carlton Comprehensive High School, served the Raiders most recently as a skills coach but had also been a stick boy, player and coach for the organization.

“He lived and breathed Raiders. He was a great mentor to our players and a safe place, and we will miss him,” read the Facebook post from the Raiders.

“We extend our condolences to Mark’s family and friends,” it concluded.

In a post by the Carlton Sports Academy Student Athletes Facebook page they also paid tribute. They said that he has been part of the Carlton Academy since the beginning

“He made a lasting impact on every student that had an opportunity to learn from him,” the post read.

“Mr. O was truly one of a kind. He had a gentle sou, a great sense of humour, and always put the needs of students first,” the post stated.

Odnokon was also the first head coach of the Melfort Mustangs of the SJHL and the organization also paid tribute.

“Mark was the first head coach of Mustangs, serving two years before moving on to the Prince Albert Raiders. Mark was instrumental in building the base for our first championship team in 1991/1992 and implementing a standard for what it takes to be a Melfort Mustang,” the Facebook post by the Mustangs read.