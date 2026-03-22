Longtime Prince Albert realtor honoured to receive Chamber’s Legacy Award

Real estate started as a side business for Ron Lypchuk.

When the longtime Prince Albert realtor first moved to the community, he did so as a restaurateur. Lypchuk previously owned a restaurant in Saskatoon, and moved to Prince Albert to take over one at the Prince Albert Pulp Mill.

However, real estate was what he became known for in Prince Albert, and on Tuesday he was honoured with the Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award for his efforts and impact.

“I wasn’t expecting to receive something … but I felt quite honoured to be chosen,” Lypchuk said.

“It was really nice having a lot of people come over saying ‘I didn’t know a lot of those things about you that they talked about.’ That was nice to hear, the heartfelt congratulations from a lot of people.”

Lypchuk started selling real estate in Saskatoon before moving to Prince Albert in 1980. He continued selling real estate and became so successful he started moving out of the restaurant business.

“I had built Taco Time in 1980, and took on a partner,” Lypchuk remembered. “About 10 years later I sold it to my partner because my real estate business was getting quite busy.

“I was still doing the pulp mill (restaurant) before it close. Shortly after the pulp mill closed its doors I started concentrating on real estate only.”

Daughter Brianne and son Michael followed Lypchuk into the real estate business. Brianne joined him in 2007, with Michael following in 2009. All three worked together until Ron retired in June 2020.

“Just the interaction with people,” Lypchuk said when asked about his memories of those years. “Every day was different. (We) didn’t sit at a desk doing the same paperwork every day, you know what I mean. It’s just, every day we met new people, new clients, different situations.

“I always tried to deal with honesty and integrity,” he added. “Maybe things will not always go your way, but at least you try and do your best to be honest.”

Outside of the business world, Lypchuk was and still is a big supporter of causes like the Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Children’s Miracle Network, and the Prince Albert Food Bank.

Lypchuk was also heavily involved in the local sports seen, not only by volunteering on local boards and councils, but by sponsoring major events.

“I felt the community had always given back to me or my family,” he explained. “Whether it was sports or whatever, it was just such a great community to be involved in.

“You want to try to help those who helped your business. I’ve always believed in, if somebody scratches your back, you scratch there’s. Just give back rather than take, take, take.”

Beyond business and sports, Ron is an active member of the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church, where he received a special award recognizing his longstanding service and contributions.

Lypchuk received the Legacy Award at the Legacy Brunch on Tuesday. In a press release, the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce credited him for embodying the spirit of the Legacy Award.

“His decades of business leadership, his commitment to family and community, and his unwavering support for local causes have left a lasting impact on Prince Albert,” reads the press release. “We are honoured to celebrate his achievements.”