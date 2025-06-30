Longtime PA Outreach employee grateful to have new youth home named in her honour

The Government of Saskatchewan and Prince Albert Outreach celebrated the opening of the new Peggy’s Compass Home on Wednesday.

The new mental health group home will provide five spaces for youth between the ages of 12 and 18 who are experiencing mental health and addictions challenges.

The home is named after former PA Outreach employee Peggy Rubin, who was on hand for the ribbon cutting. Rubin said she’s excited to have such a centre in the city, and honoured to have her name attached to it.

“I’ve been gone for almost 10 years and you kind of think you’re forgotten and no one remembers who you are, so it was a real honour to do this,” she said. “It’s exciting to see some more stuff happening for the youth of Prince Albert. This continues to be more and more for the kids.”

Peggy’s Compass is the third such home to open in Saskatchewan. The provincial government will provide $800,000 in annual operating funding.

Rubin welcomed the arrival of the new home. As a resident of Saskatchewan, she said there is a need for services for young people.

“Life is getting more difficult. Everything is harder for kids and they really need that support,” she explained. “Sometimes they get their help, they do really well, and then before you know it they’re back and their family with all their friends are still there. They’re right back into the drugs, or alcohol, or mental health problems that they’re having.

“I was thrilled that there’s another option for kids, and I think it’s going to be very, very positive for Prince Albert.”

Rubin said starting with a small house for five kids is great but hopes there are plans for an expansion. Ideally, she hopes it’s just the first step.

“We can start with a small house for five kids. Well maybe we can open another one and I think that’s what really what you need as the community gets is bigger and Saskatchewan gets bigger. You really need more and more services for kids because they are our future.”

Rubin joined Prince Albert Outreach in 1997 as a youth coordinator. In 1998, the organization started a youth centre. She remained with them until 2015.

Current Prince Albert Outreach executive director Bill Chow new Rubin from his previous career as a Prince Albert police officer. He served on the PA Outreach board and that time, and said Rubin was passionate about helping Prince Albert youth.

Guests and dignitaries pose for a photo before the official ribbon cutting on Tuesday at Peggy’s Compass. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

“She came here from the Northwest Territories having no connection to this city and she just dived right in,” Chow remembered. “She wanted to create something for the youth.”

Chow said opening the new home is an exciting development for PA Outreach. He said the staff really excited and about being able to host some youth and help them travel a positive path.

“We’ve been working in this for several, several months in cooperation

Chow said there’s a process for the youth to use the house, and it’s in cooperation with the SHA as well as the Ministry of Social Services. Youth those organizations refer to the home will be allowed to move in.

“It’s about supporting and providing them with structure in their lives and providing them with some support in things that they have to do to try to make some themselves better,” Chow said.

Peggy’s Compass in Prince Albert is the third home to open following EGADZ’s Garden of Hope in Saskatoon and Joe and Irene’s Home operated by Eagle Heart Centre in Regina. Each home is jointly funded by the ministries of Social Services and Health, with each ministry contributing $400,000 annually toward operational costs.

In a press release, Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said homes like Peggy’s Compass will help children and youth in crisis get the support they need.

“This new group home will provide a safe, stable environment for young people to heal, grow, and access the mental health and addictions services they need to move forward.” Jenson said.

“I am happy to see an overall expansion of mental health care for youth through the important work that will be done at Peggy’s Compass Home by increasing our capacity to offer treatment and specialized care to address addictions and mental health challenges, we are helping youth lead healthier lives,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr added.

The local Youth Advisory Team collaborated with Prince Albert Outreach to develop programming for the group home using a youth-centred approach. Youth will have input into the programming, their goals and case plans and day-to-day programming. A multidisciplinary team will offer 24/7 mental health, addictions and cultural services.

The Ministry of Social Services partners with Prince Albert Outreach to provide various youth and family support initiatives including cultural services, outreach, court advocacy, a drop-in centre and additional youth-focused support services.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald