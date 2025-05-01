Longtime KidSport fundraiser dedicates latest campaign to his late mother

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

KidSport Prince Albert has returned once again to raise funds ‘so all kids can play’ in Prince Albert.

The organization’s annual scissor lift fundraiser will run from May 1-30. If the organization hits their $10,000 fundraising goal, KidSport committee member Dwight Bergstrom will find himself spending the night on top of a scissor lift.

“There’s no good reason to spend another night on the scissor lift with the exception that if I can raise $10,000 or more for a bunch of kids,” Bergstrom said with a laugh during an interview.

KidSport is a charity that helps low-income families pay for registration fees and equipment so their children can play sports.

“It varies year to year but statistically we’ve sponsored up to 300 kids a year,” Bergstrom said. “Sadly, Prince Albert has one of the largest communities of youths and kids as represented by the population of any city in the Province. It’s a sad note but it is what it is. We can fund up to $500 for one child.”

This year’s event is dedicated to Dwight’s mum, Irene who passed on last year and who was an ardent supporter of KidSport in Prince Albert.

Bergstrom said his parents were not well off enough to pay all the sports registration fees, so when his mother heard about KidSport, she jumped at the chance to help.

“She volunteered at fundraising events on numerous occasions up until she was 90,” Bergstrom said. “She always scraped up at least $100 a year to donate to KidSport…. When she heard about KidSport and that I was involved, it made all the sense in the world to her because it really would have helped our family out.”

KidSport hit their $10,000 fundraising goal last year, but not before the May 30 deadline. The group came close on the last day, but it wasn’t until a few late online donations came in that they actually pushed past the $10,000 mark.

Bergstrom said they’re hoping to hit the goal earlier this year, even if it means a chilly night under the stars.

This year, Bergstrom said they’re hoping local businesses will host “mini fundraisers” or theme days at work to raise money for KidSport. Anyone interested in fundraising or donations can contact Bergstrom at 306-961-9601.

If their fundraising campaign is successful, Bergstrom will spend the night in the scissor life at the Dr. Java’s parking lot in Prince Albert.

“The guys at Dr Java’s have been really good to us … so we are going to continue to have it there,” Bergstrom said. “The Scissors lift will be there and I will be up and down on it throughout the day.”

May is KidSport Month in Saskatchewan. All donations of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald