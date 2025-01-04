Longtime independent grocery owner/operator to receive Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce has named Byron Guy of Harold’s Family Foods as the recipient of this year’s Legacy Award.

Byron Guy is a long time family business owner and operator in Prince Albert before retiring and selling Harold’s Family Foods a couple years ago.

“Byron has just quietly continued to support the community,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes said when asked why they chose Guy.

“He’s been on our list for a little bit here. It’s unfortunate we can only acknowledge one person a year type of thing, because we have some phenomenal business leaders within our community that there’s a significant amount of legacy,” she added. “What’s significant about Byron is his dad was one of the first few business leaders who were recognized with the Legacy Award in 1996, and Byron is the first one who is (from the) second generation to be acknowledged. That just speaks to the legacy and how it’s continuing on to be a success.”

Byron took over Harold’s Family Foods from his father in 1998. At the time, there were more than 50 independent grocery stores in Saskatchewan. Now, Harold’s is one of only six.

Hughes said Guy deserves credit for that success. She said they’ve had a regional impact that extends into Northern Saskatchewan.

“They’ve been able to continue that legacy,” she said. “Obviously, they’ve got the right formula.”

Hughes said it’s important to have long-term business owners like Guy rooted in the community because they provide generational knowledge to those just getting off the ground.

“They just have that expertise and knowledge that you can’t get from those big box stores because they’re so invested and it’s passed down from one generation to the other.”

Guy will receive the award at the Legacy Award Brunch on March 17 at the Coronet Hotel. Scotiabank is sponsoring this year’s Legacy Brunch, and Branch Manager Diane Ethier congratulated Guy for the honour.

“Byron has been a pillar of the Prince Albert business community,” Ethier said in a press release. “Byron’s father, Harold, was presented with the award in 1996. Byron continued the same commitment and legacy in the Prince Albert Community.”

“It is always a privilege to award business leaders for their commitment to the community,” Hughes added. “Without their commitment, Prince Albert would not be what it is today.”

For the last 34 years Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce has recognized members of the business community who have had a positive impact on Prince Albert and district. The Legacy Award is given to a long-time business owner who has made strong contributions.

Previous recipients include Trevor Ives, Don Moriarty, Terry Mason, Roses Stewart, Wayne Hansen and Ron and Shelly Horn.

Finalists for this year’s Samuel McLeod Business Awards will also be announced during the lunch. The Samuel McLeod Business Awards will be held on April 11th and will honor business leaders in twelve categories.

Tickets cost $40 and are available on the chamber website.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald