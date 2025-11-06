Longtime Hudson Bay arts advocates receive OSAC award

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — The Town of Hudson Bay is celebrating longtime arts advocates John and Rosalie Daisley for their outstanding contributions to the community and the province.

The couple has been recognized with a Life Membership in the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC), honouring their more than two decades of service to the Hudson Bay Allied Arts Council and Saskatchewan’s arts community.

“For over 20 years, John and Rosalie have become well respected within OSAC and have had a lasting impact on the arts community in Hudson Bay,” said Kevin Korchinski, executive director of OSAC. “Without volunteers, this organization doesn’t run.”

Korchinski told SaskToday that John also served on the provincial OSAC board for more than 20 years, introducing forward-thinking ideas that strengthened arts programming across Saskatchewan.

The Daisleys received their Life Membership award on Oct. 18, at the OSAC Volunteer Recognition Ceremony in Regina.

For more than two decades, the couple has played key roles in shaping the performing arts scene in Hudson Bay. Rosalie served as treasurer and chairperson for 22 years, while John co-ordinated more than 75 concerts as performing arts representative.

Together, they have welcomed touring artists into their home and helped bring world-class performances to their small-town stage.

Reflecting on the honour, Rosalie said, “Being nominated for a life membership in OSAC is an honour and I thank our local arts council, long-time friend Laurie Nielson, as well as the OSAC board and staff for bestowing this recognition upon John and I. As in any great partnership, I could not have done what I did without John’s help. I am grateful that we are receiving this recognition together.”

The Daisleys said their greatest joy has come from the friendships made and the shared experiences of music, theatre and community.

Other recipients recognized at the ceremony included:

Tatum Duryba of Paper Moon Photography, who received a Volunteer Recognition Award for her work as OSAC’s official Showcase photographer.

Katelyn Fecht of the Biggar and District Arts Council, honoured for her creativity and leadership in the arts community.

Stephen Hadden, also of the Biggar and District Arts Council, recognized for his mentorship and dedication to fostering the performing arts.

OSAC is a volunteer-based organization that brings performing arts, visual arts and educational programs to more than 80 communities across Saskatchewan.