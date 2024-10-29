Longtime educator Hamel running for trustee in Sask Rivers

A longtime and still active teacher is running for urban trustee in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division in the upcoming election.

Kurtis Hamel, who currently teaches at Spiritwood High School, said that he chose to run because his 24 years as a classroom teacher has shown him the growing challenges that exist in the education system, particularly the decline in per-student funding.

He said that his decision was also driven by a desire to advocate for the needs of both students and teachers.

“I believe it is crucial to have a strong voice at the table, one that can effectively lobby the provincial government for the proper funding of public education,” Hamel said via email.

Hamel said a well-funded system is essential to ensuring that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed and that educators have the tools to provide the best possible learning environment.

“I see the role of the school board as a key platform for engaging the government and drawing attention to the urgent need for sustainable and equitable investment in public education,” he said.

Hamel has spent 24 years as a teacher. He taught at St. Mary High School in Prince Albert in 2000-2001, Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake from 2001-2002 and Princess Alexandra in Saskatoon 2004-2005. He then left the classroom to be Publishing Department Coordinator at Gabriel Dumont Institute from 2002-2004 He is currently teaching at Spiritwood High School, a position he’s held since 2007.

“During my time as Publishing Department Coordinator for the Gabriel Dumont Institute, I was involved in securing funding for Métis education initiatives that enriched the Saskatchewan curriculum,” he said.

Hamel has also served on several committees including those focused on curriculum renewal for senior social sciences and resource evaluation.

“What I believe sets me apart, however, is that to the best of my knowledge, I am the only actively working classroom teacher running for trustee. This gives me a unique and invaluable perspective—one rooted in the daily realities and challenges faced by both students and educators,” Hamel said.

He said it is vital that a teacher’s voice be included at the board table because they have firsthand experience in the classroom.

“My goal is to bring that on-the-ground insight into decision-making and advocacy for the benefit of all in our education community,” he said.

Hamel said his main goal is to ensure the school board operates in a fiscally responsible manner.

“Each board decision I’m part of will be framed, for me, around one critical question: ‘How will this decision positively and directly impact students and teachers in the classroom?’” Hamel said.

When asked for final thoughts, he reiterated that he was the only candidate currently working in the classroom.

“I believe this provides a distinct and valuable perspective that I will bring to the board,” Hamel said.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.