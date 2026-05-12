Longtime Catholic Division employees humbled to receive Catholic Education Service Awards

Catholic Education Week is from May 10 to May 17, and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board celebrated the occasion by announcing the 2025-2026 Catholic Education Service Award winners.

Current division employees Jean and Darrell Oleksuik were among three honourees selected. They will be officially recognized at their parish at a later date.

Darrell said they both appreciated the recognition.

“I’m honoured, she’s honoured as well,” he said.

“I’m kind of in a state of awe. (I) didn’t expect to be nominated, that’s for sure,” Jean added.

Jean and Darrell are committed to Catholic Education because it is part of who they are as people.

“That’s just the way I was raised. (I) went through the Catholic system and schools,” Darrell explained.

“Whoever not nominated us, we thank them,” he added.

Jean has dedicated her professional and volunteer life to the strengthening of Catholic education. Her service within the school division spans more than a decade, beginning at W.F.A. Turgeon Catholic Community School during the 2013–2014 school year, followed by years at St. Michael School, St. John and St. Francis School, and most recently continuing at École St. Anne School.

Jean is also active in St. Joseph Parish, where she has served in numerous roles, including Altar Server Coordinator, Liturgical Dance Coordinator, Parish Council, Church Décor, Children’s Liturgy support and Baptismal Preparation.

Jean also has long standing leadership with the Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation, serving first as a member at large and now as Executive Director since 2012.

Darrell serves the Catholic community with equal dedication and humility. Since 2021, he has been a valued caretaker at École St. Mary High School.

“I’ve been here for five years,” Darrell said.

For 27 years, Darrell has been an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Parish, serving as Past Grand Knight, Knights’ representative on Parish Council, and as a member of several boards, including the Columbian Centre and Columbian Club.

He is also committed to fundraising through quad draws, elimination draws, 50/50s, and pancake breakfasts—has provided ongoing support to parish and community initiatives. He also serves as Chairperson of the Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation, further strengthening the work of the foundation to serve our schools and students.

The division stated in a release that together, Jean and Darrell are a true testament to a partnership rooted in faith. As Bread and Cup ministers, church decorators, parish council participants, and dedicated organizers of major Catholic Education Foundation fundraisers including the Annual Gala, Schools Win Twice, and Chase the Ace, they consistently place their gifts at the service of others.

Their shared commitment has been recognized through honours such as St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Family of the Year (2014 and 2015) and Knights of Columbus State Family of the Year in 2015.

The Board of Education established the Catholic Education Service Award in 1998 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Catholic education in Prince Albert. Both recipients have been nominated due to their significant contributions to Catholic Education, and their faith community.

The board of education congratulated both award winners.

“Our Board would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of the Prince Albert Catholic Education Service Awards,” Board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a release.

“We are proud of the entire school division and the Catholic education community, and we want to acknowledge this team of people for their involvement in our schools, parishes, and greater Catholic community. Their efforts are exemplary, and we are blessed to have these individuals working with our staff and students.”

The Prince Albert Catholic Division invites everyone to join in celebrating World Catholic Education Week as they strive to provide a supportive atmosphere that makes Catholic schools nurturing environment for students to thrive academically, spiritually and socially.

The Board of Education thanked everyone for the submissions received.