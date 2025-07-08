Long wait over for World Cup organizing committee

When softball players from around the world take the field in Prince Albert on Tuesday they’ll be doing so on the back of more than a decade of work from local organizers.

The team that bid for an organized the 2025 WBSC World Cup began their efforts to host the event in 2014. Now, 11 years later, it’s hard to believe the tournament is actually here.

“It’s almost numbing,” organizing committee chair Ian Litzenberger following the opening press conference on Monday. “We started this journey in October 2014 and we got one final day to just work out the kinks before the first pitch tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11:30. I’m sure we’ll be here at six in the morning just putting the final touches on pieces, but to be so close to the finish line, it’s amazing.”

While spectators will have their eyes on the field Tuesday morning, Litzenberger and his team will keep theirs on the weather. The organizing committee was forced to make series short-term repairs following a downpour on the final day of the 2024 qualifying tournament.

Litzenberger and his committee are optimistic about the forecast, but they’re prepared just in case.

“We have a tonne of contingency plans this year,” he said. “With our excellent partner in the City, we have so much prepped (and) ready to go: tarps, manpower, equipment galore. (We’re) ready to put on one heck of an event.”

Part of that help came from Cooke Municipal Golf Course. Litzenberger said they brought in a member of the grounds crew to help ensure the outfield grass is pristine heading into the first day of play.

Litzenberger is confident this World Cup will be a great showcase event for Prince Albert. The City is already on the map, he said, and this event will only increase its profile.

“When it comes to sports—hockey, softball, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, all of it—we have such an amazing community, such amazing facilities, such amazing coaches, programs, everything,” he said. “Softball, when you hear Prince Albert now, you get recognized a little bit more.”

With everything taken care of off the field, the only thing left to do is take care of business on it. Canada came up just short at the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, where they lost 5-2 to Australia in the Gold Medal game.

Regardless of how they perform this tournament, Team Canada shortstop Shane Boland said representing the country in Prince Albert is a great feeling.



“It’s an honour to wear the Maple Leaf and be in our own country,” Boland said. “Playing world cups in your own feeling, it’s an amazing feeling.”