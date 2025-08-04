Long-time Sturgeon Lake Pow Wow attendee recalls first event

Sturgeon Lake First Nation, located northwest of Prince Albert hosted their annual Competition Pow Wow from Aug. 1 to Aug.3.

Malcolm Daniels from Sturgeon Lake remembers the first Pow Wow at Sturgeon Lake which took place in 1965 when he was around seven-years-old.

“My grandpa from Mistawasis, Joe Coquette, his father-in-law, I believe his name was Two Bears—he was a Sioux from the States. That old guy Two Bears, he kind of put that pow wow in because my grandpa married that Two Bears’ daughter,” Daniels explained.

He said that members of his family and extended the family as well as members of the Felix and Ermine families were also involved.

Daniels said the original pow wow location was no larger than a tipi. He said the first site was just a railing.

“That time we didn’t have a drum,” Daniels remembered.

The first Pow Wow took place close to fall. He said that the first drum was a big steel barrel because nobody had time to make a drum.

“We had to work fast on regalia because we only had like two or three weeks just to make it, so we did. We barely had outfits,” Daniels explained.

He said that there were War Bonnets but other regalia was harder to come by in such a short period of time.

“They had one song,” he remembered. “There were four drum groups. Everybody sang that one song and then they started making songs.”

Daniels explained that people came from the surrounding reserves for the pow wow.

“The arbour we had was nothing but white poplar posts and railings on top probably 10 feet apart. All we used was white poplar leaves,” Daniels explained.

He said that the Pow Wow Arbour looked like an Eagle’s Nest and the pow wow grounds in that form existed for some time.

“It has changed lots and the newer people are being left with this Pow Wow. A lot of them, they’re learning too before all of the elders pass on. They have to pass on the traditions. There’s traditional pow wow then there’s a competition pow wow. This is a competition one,” he said.

“At the same time you see the Peace Pipe, there is all prayers happening,” he added.

The list of special events at this year’s pow wow included Chief and Council’s Men’s and Women’s Traditional specials, Senior Princess outgoing special, Teen-girls Old-style Jingle Dress, Gary Daniels’ special for 50-years-driving-bus, TLE Law Men’s Fancy special, Men’s Traditional special and community giveaway, CFS Tiny Tot special and Prevention’s Teen and Junior special.

“There are specials. We call them specials. Some of them are memorial. There’s Elders that are being connected to do prayers for those so that tradition is still going on,” he explained.

Daniels said that on Friday evening 25 young people were brought in. He said it’s important to ensure the pow wow keeps going.

“Us elders have to bring them in. They’re being initiated to carry on the tradition, to get to understand,” Daniels said.

Daniels family is full of dancers but they have now also added singers, including the Young Eagle Cree Drum Group from Sturgeon Lake.

“Those are my brothers and my nephew. I’m the old guy. They fired me I’m too old,” he said with a laugh.

“We used to sing and dance, seven of us brothers, at the same time. We have a drum we sang, then we dance,” he explained.

During the interview Daniels noted that this was only his recollection and others may recall events differently.

Daniels also remembers before the Pow Wow grounds became a place for RVs and vehicles the place had nothing but white canvas tents.

“They live in style. That’s the big change in that part, the camping. The tradition is still there,” Daniels said.

Daniels is a Grass Dancer and competed in the Golden Age category at the Pow Wow, but started off with Traditional and Chicken Dance styles.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Dancers competed in a special jingle dance contest during the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Competitive Pow Wow on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Eagle Staff was handed off during the Grand Entry on Saturday at the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Competitive Pow Wow. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Malcolm Daniels danced an Intertribal to prepare for the Golden Age contest on Saturday at the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Competitive Pow Wow. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte spoke during the Grand Entry on Saturday at the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Competitive Pow Wow

He learned Grass dancing from Two Bears. He said that there are 15 dancers on his side of the family

“The Pow Wow is about meeting friends, and it’s about the dancing,” he said. “There’s a feeling in there when you dance inside the Arbour. There’s a different feeling, the drums, the songs, the echo of the drums. When you go home, you’ll hear the echo of the drum.

“The spirits come and dance. The spirits they get invited and they come and visit for a while. That’s where our memorial feasts come into it as well,” he added.

“There’s lots of work that happens with a pow wow. I worked on the pow wow ground maintenance for the past probably 10 years, but this year I didn’t do much.”

He said setting up for the pow wow can take up to a week, but it’s worth it when the crowds show up.

“You get to meet a lot of people,” Daniels said. “There is a lot of friendly people. Most of them are sober people. That is the key item.

“If they have alcohol and drugs, they’re not allowed in the Pow Wow, but security that’s their job they are supposed to do. Anybody that comes in here drunk, take them out,” he added.

The Master of ceremonies was Cal Arcand of Muskeg Lake First Nation and Kelly Daniels of Sturgeon Lake First Nation, with sound by Kelman Productions. Arena directors were Warren “Boss” Daniels and Shawn Daniels. Micah Daniels served as drum judge and Ironswing was the host drum.

The Grand Entry on Saturday featured a tribute to First Nations veterans and speeches by dignitaries in attendance.

The three-day event featured a $100,000 Singing Contest: A prize pool—$25,000 for first place, $20,000 for second, then $15,000, $12,000, $10,000, $8,000 and $2,500 for places 7–10 — and cash prizes for dance categories.

Daniels also appreciates the work that security does at the pow wow.

