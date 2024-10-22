Long-time educator Sander declares campaign for trustee in Sask River

A long-time educator and non-profit board member has declared his candidacy for Prince Albert trustee in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Darcy Sander, who taught and was principal at various schools in and around Prince Albert said that after working in schools and taking some years off he felt it was time to run for a trustee position.

He was on several boards including the Rose Garden Hospice board and Prince Albert Police Commission board, which he enjoyed.

“I thought now would be the time,” Sander said. “I’m at the age where I can devote a little bit more time, and so that’s kind of what my motivation was. Plus, I’ve always been an educator.”

Sander was principal at Vincent Massey, Birch Hills, and Osborne schools. He worked in the Catholic School Division with St. Mary and St. Michael’s before moving to Sask. Rivers.

He final teaching position was at Ecole Vickers School.

“I was around a lot—jack of all trades, master of none,” Sander said.

He said one thing he could offer as a trustee was a significant amount of experience as an educator, both as a teacher, and as a school administrator.

“I offer the knowledge of the Saskatchewan Rivers School division in that there’s some rural there’s some urban, and I’ve worked in the K to 8 schools. I’ve worked in K to 12 schools. I’ve taught at high school,” Sander said.

Sander possesses a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Education, Masters of Education degree and PHD in Education.

“I also have a lot of governance experience. I hold a public sector governance certification from the Johnson Shyama Graduate School and completed not-for-profit governance certificate program and some courses on how to be a board chair and things like that,” Sander added.

Following his retirement, Sander worked as a teacher internship supervisor for several universities including First Nations University of Canada, University of Regina, Minot State University and College Saint-Jean (in French). He also received the Premier’s Award for Excellence in the Public Service in 2017 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2023.

He said that one of his goals if elected as a trustee would be to advocate for all day Kindergarten, which is currently being advocated by the board of education.

“The research is so strong on that,” he said. “I know you can’t make these programs up, but I can certainly see if one could broach that a bit.”

Sander said his experience as an educator directs his next goal if elected trustee: pupil/teacher ratios in the classroom, and supporting teachers in general.

Sander said that another part of why he chose to run was to give back to Saskatchewan Rivers.

“Sask Rivers has always been good to me and to my family,” he said. “I’d just like to be able to give back and represent he electors. We have a fiduciary responsibility to do that.”

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.

