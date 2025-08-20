Long-Term Care: Saskatchewan Health Authority partners with La Ronge community, Elders and Knowledge Keepers

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is in partnership with the La Ronge community, Elders and Knowledge Keepers to ensure the new Long-Term Care (LTC) facility design is rooted in cultural understanding.

A branch involves the Government of Saskatchewan with a commitment of nearly $100 million for the LTC project, along with visits from Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr within the past week.

“It makes me proud,” said Elder Frances Charles, a Knowledge Keeper who contributes to health-related events and boards in the La Ronge area. “The Elders that have had no place to go will now have one.”

The new Vice President of First Nations and Métis Health for SHA, Jennifer Ahenakew, explained in a public presentation that SHA updated its values and renewed their mission in November 2024.

“Our values now form the acronym CARES: Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Equity and Safety,” said Ahenakew. “These values guide everything we do, from caring to patients and families to supporting our healthcare teams across Saskatchewan. The question is: how do we apply these values to advance culturally responsive care and answer the TRC Calls To Action?”

Ahenakew elaborated on what it means to bring CARES into action in La Ronge, based on history and culture.

“When we talk about Compassion, it’s embedding empathy at the heart of culturally responsive care,” explained Ahenakew. “Accountability means acknowledging past harms and addressing health inequities. Respect, honoring Indigenous knowledge, healing practices and leadership. Equity, removing systemic barriers to ensure quality care for Indigenous peoples, and Safety, creating environments where Indigenous patients feel physically and culturally safe and supported by ongoing staff training.”

SHA’s First Nations and Metis Health team is actively engaged in many builds.

“We are seeing quite an integrated build with the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital and the partnership with the Prince Albert Grand Council,” said Ahenakew. “It’s really fabulous to see.”

Kellie Stroeder, Director of Continuing Care, is the operational lead for the La Ronge LTC. Stroeder oversees seven long-term care homes in the Northeast.

“Coming into this project in 2020, I was given a treasure of information. My task was just not to mess it up,” said Stroeder, “In those working sessions, [La Ronge residents] came up with a couple vision statements. The first one, the long-term care facility will be a multi-functional, multi-generational facility that fulfills the needs of the residents, their families, with a holistic, culturally relevant and supportive environment that reflects the unique nature of northern Saskatchewan.”

To reach the vision of the northern First Nations and Metis people, a Serenity room is a focal area. Frances’ brother, Elder Myles, emphasized the importance of maintaining a connection to nature.

Originally, the room was requested to be constructed in the shape of a teepee for a traditional healing space, but that design created complex construction obstacles for the architects. It is now shaped like a drum.

“The traditional healing room is intended for the use of all patients, acute care dialysis, long-term care, the adult day program, home care and there will be an ability for community members to book the use of this space as well,” said Stroeder. “It’s really important to include this space. Just recognizing that need for traditional healing practices to be supported, and there will be the ability to have nature sounds in this room.”

The importance of kidney dialysis is a top priority for the healthcare sector, particularly in highly remote locations where restrictive measures, resources, mobility and access to appropriate healthcare centers exist. Diabetes accounts for about 75% of the disease. First Nations people have a genetic predisposition for — and the highest rates of — kidney disease.

“I just lost a granddaughter to kidney disease last month,” said Frances. “She was 34. She kept traveling back and forth to Saskatoon to get her dialysis and it was really hard, hard on her, and her mom and kids. She had lots of trouble with getting a room and the healthcare services, she got frustrated sometimes. She died last month.”

Saskatoon is a 4-hour drive, one way, from La Ronge. Sometimes patients have to travel by boat to receive treatment.

“It’s not an easy transportation from those northern isolated communities to get to La Ronge, let alone figure out where they’re going to stay to be with their loved ones,” said Stroeder.

The LTC’s construction includes family suites on the third floor. The accommodations will alleviate stress on family who travel long distances for medical treatment or visitations with critically ill family members.

A few factors heighten kidney disease amongst Aboriginal peoples, such as high stress levels, intergenerational trauma, and remote isolation without proper access to healthcare testing and facilities. This results in a fundamental lack of equitable access to crucial healthcare services and equipment — until now.

“The renovation to our current health center, the dialysis unit is part of our project,” said Stroeder. “It’s working towards closing those gaps in health outcomes providing that service, so that people are getting dialysis and they’re not turning down the service because it’s so inconvenient and difficult to get to where that care is provided. It’s really focusing on that health equity.”

Traditional prayers and ceremonies are incorporated during each milestone of completion on the LTC facility. In August 2024, 30 per cent of the construction was complete. By February 2025, the Government of Saskatchewan announced 50 per cent of the LTC was constructed. While in La Ronge this past week, Ministers Cockrill and Carr met with community healthcare professionals for a tour of the continued progress with construction.

“It was a pleasure to visit the town of La Ronge and tour the site of the new long-term care facility,” Carr said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to connect with local leadership and healthcare professionals and will continue to deliver healthcare solutions for residents of northern Saskatchewan.”

During the 2024-25 provincial budget, the community of La Ronge was also allocated $100,000 to upgrade the boilers in the La Ronge Health Center. A new roof and envelop replacements are designated $4.55 million with an additional $60,000 to purchase a coagulation analyzer for the lab, which detects diseases and various blood related monitoring.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also allocating funding through the Northern Medical Services for 14 full-time primary care physicians in La Ronge. Additional funding ensures that physician services are consistent 24 hours, 7 days a week, in the Emergency Department, along with increased healthcare supports in La Ronge and surrounding area.

“We enjoyed our visit to the community of La Ronge and always look forward to meeting with local healthcare providers to gain insight into their work experience,” Cockrill said. “We acknowledge the dedication and commitment they bring to serving area residents and extend our sincere appreciation for the work they do.”

Ahenakew stated that SHA’s commitment towards advancing the TRC Calls To Action focuses on elimination of systemic racism in the healthcare fields and system, while honouring traditional healing practices, cultures and languages.

“SHA is actively embedding cultural responsiveness into its policies programs and healthcare education to ensure that Indigenous peoples receive safe, respectful and high-quality care that is free from discrimination,” said Ahenakew. “This commitment is part of a broader effort to build trust and foster meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan.”

The new LTC in La Ronge will open in phases with a scheduled completion for 2027.