Long Term Care fundraising efforts continue in La Ronge

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Daily Herald

With the projected new Long Term Care building in La Ronge more than 30 per cent complete, plans for fundraising continue.

Project fundraising manager Sarah Groat said they’re looking to raise $5 million, roughly $1 million of which will support the purchase of dialysis equipment. The remaining $4 million will go towards the medical clinic, the new therapies department, and LTC home care, Groat said in an interview with the Northern Advocate.

As of late November, fundraising was about 30 per cent complete, she said.

The next step in the plan is reaching out to individuals and businesses who want to invest in the community, and seek support and partnerships with them, Groat said.

There are different fundraising options available for anyone wishing to support the project, which include an ongoing weekly raffle, where people can buy tickets weekly. The draw is made each Friday.

“You buy [tickets] each week and you’re entered for that week’s draw. If you win that week’s draw, you get to draw a card from a deck of cards and, if you draw the Ace of Spades, then you win the Jackpot. If you don’t, you win a guaranteed weekly prize, and the remaining amount goes toward next week’s jackpot,” Groat said, adding that tickets for the raffle are available at the General Store or online at larongeltc.ca

For Friday, Nov. 29, the jackpot was worth $3,600, which was supported by a generous donation.

Another option involves providing $12,000 in funding for one of the 80 suites, which will be available in the completed complex.

“A commitment of $12,000, which could be spread out over the course of several years, is the leading opportunity to gets your name on the door to a resident suite,” Groat said. “It supports the equipment that goes into the medical clinic that goes in that room.”

Work was currently being done on the concrete for flooring in the building, which is projected to be complete in early 2027.

Groat said the bottom line of the campaign is that this project supports something that will be a big boost for La Ronge.

“It’s really needed,” she said. “(It’s) better healthcare closer to home for our loved ones who need it. We’re looking forward to having some comprehensive and compassionate local care here available for our loved ones.”